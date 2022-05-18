MIDDLETOWN — In August, the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company installed a dry hydrant on Mark Moseley’s property in the 7000 block of Middle Road in Frederick County near Middletown.
The dry hydrant makes it possible for the fire company to pull water from Fawcett Run creek in emergency situations.
“If there’s an emergency out there where the fire department needs water, we can hook up to that pipe and suck water out of that water source to supply water to the fire apparatus fighting the fire in that area,” Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Price said.
Moseley, a placekicker for the Washington Redskins from 1974 to 1986, said on Wednesday he was “glad” to assist the fire company. Fire company officials praised Moseley as “gracious.”
According to Price, the fire company worked for approximately two years to obtain a dry hydrant at that location. Previously, it did not have a water supply in that area of the county.
“We will utilize this to fill up tankers in case we have an incident out in this area,” Price said. “This is the only dry hydrant in this area. Our next closest one is on Buffalo Marsh Road.”
The company obtained the hydrant with a Virginia Department of Forestry grant worth over $5,000.
The fire company also recently purchased a new fire engine for over $900,000 and plans to begin using it on May 28.
On Wednesday, the fire company connected the new fire engine with the dry hydrant as part of a test that is part of a yearly inspection. The test ensures the dry hydrant works. It also gives firefighters practice using the new engine. The vehicle’s water tank can store 750 gallons of water, and it takes about 90 seconds to fill the tank.
Price said the fire company is fortunate to not have needed the dry hydrant for any emergency situations. He estimates that the new hydrant will save the fire company 20 minutes of time to obtain water, should there be an emergency incident in the Cedar Creek Grade/Middle Road areas.
Price said those living in the Cedar Creek Grade/Middle Road areas should notify their insurance companies about the new dry hydrant.
“With that water source, there is a good possibility of their insurance rates decreasing,” he said.
