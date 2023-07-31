BERRYVILLE — For a rural, mostly agricultural community with less than 15,000 residents, Clarke County has a very diverse assortment of businesses, Michelle Ridings Brown has noticed.
The county hosts an impressive number of smaller industries, from book and glass product manufacturing to woodworking and classic car restoration, Brown pointed out.
Downtown Berryville has numerous locally-operated shops selling a wide range of products, as well as restaurants serving a variety of cuisine, she's observed.
And, "there seems to be so many artisans here," she said, "and a really good arts culture." There are plenty of local historical attractions, too.
Brown, the county's new director of economic development and tourism, will be promoting it all and trying to add to it.
The more business that residents and visitors do locally, the more revenue the county generates through taxes on retail sales, prepared foods and lodging. That means more dollars to put toward services such as law-enforcement, firefighting, emergency rescue and public recreation, she asserted.
Being a Stephens City native who's lived and worked throughout Virginia and North Carolina gives her an advantage to promoting the area, she believes.
Despite having just recently moved back, "I've already experienced a lot of what's around here," said Brown. "It's easier to market a place where you enjoy being. You can only sell and promote what you love."
Most recently, Brown was grants coordinator for Boone in mountainous western North Carolina. The town has a population of roughly 19,000. Yet it's home to Appalachian State University, the fifth largest institution within the state's public university system, so it has both rural and urban vibes.
For six years, Brown was economic development and tourism director for Middlesex County, population about 10,625 and part of Virginia's Middle Peninsula on the Chesapeake Bay. Brown sees similarities between Clarke and Middlesex. For instance, they're rural counties with small populations, unique small business districts and plenty of recreation opportunities.
"Both are really beautiful areas that spend a lot of time making sure their quality of life is good," she said.
Clarke leaders have long striven to keep the county a rural, agricultural oasis amid urbanization. However, they've recognized that having businesses, both large and small, is necessary to supply the county revenue and provide jobs for residents who don't want to commute.
Economic development doesn't mean giving up that rural character, Brown maintains. Rather, it means balancing the two which, in Clarke's case, go hand-in-hand, she believes.
Brown said she wants to work with the county's Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to determine what types of businesses are a good fit, assess where buildings and properties are available for them to locate and perhaps develop incentives for them to come and stay.
Clarke is a convenient location for businesses, she said, because its major highways are able to link businesses to urban areas, she said.
"We want growth," Brown continued, "but we want to make sure it's in the right places." Examples she mentioned include areas near the Waterloo commercial intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and Double Tollgate, which surrounds the intersection of U.S. 340, Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522/340).
Agriculture ties into economic development through providing assistance to people raising fruits, vegetables and livestock on their farms and promoting what they grow and sell — not just to retailers that may choose to resell their products, but also to tourists and other consumers, according to Brown.
The farm-to-table culinary style is "very trendy right now," she said. "People want to eat healthily." So they strive to buy food directly from the farms producing it, before middlemen are able to add chemical preservatives to it.
But visiting farms is "an experience other than just getting food," Brown emphasized.
Many folks, especially those from urban areas, have never been on a farm, she said. They enjoy seeing animals up close and learning about how food is produced, as well as picking their own fruits and vegetables, she added.
People often are willing to travel many miles for the experience, which boosts tourism, she indicated.
Brown wants to create a tourism brand for Clarke and market it throughout Virginia and beyond with a new logo and website. She also wants to list businesses and historical attractions online in ways enabling people to find out, for instance, "What is there to do in Clarke County during the wintertime?"
Among her other ideas: Brown wants to distribute to stores and restaurants information about county attractions which they can provide to people visiting from elsewhere.
Employees essentially "won't have to be tour guides" anymore, she chuckled, pointing out they can spend more time on running their businesses.
Nevertheless, the friendliness of local business people is something about Clarke County that greatly impresses her. They're always willing to help visitors and newcomers wanting to learn about their products and services, along with the community at large, she said.
The friendly, relaxed atmosphere of the county and downtown Berryville make it "a really neat area to get out of Washington, D.C., (and its bustling suburbs) and unplug," so to speak, Brown said.
She describes Berryville as being "one of those American small towns" that seem to be from a Norman Rockwell painting.
"People always have time to talk to you. It never feels rushed," she said. "It just feels comfortable" here.
