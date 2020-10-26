BERRYVILLE — The new ambulance at John H. Enders Fire and Rescue Company has got a lot of team spirit.
The interior of the Ford Road Rescue Medic-Ambulance is orange and blue in tribute to the school colors of Clarke County High School.
Enders Chief JC Blaylock said after looking at possible color schemes for the unit, the Enders team decided to show its Eagles spirit.
The ambulance was ordered in August 2019 but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed for five months, according to a news release. Funding for the $263,000 unit was made possible when Enders received an 80%-20% Virginia Rescue Squad Assistance grant. Even with the grant, the purchase required $75,000 in local matching funds.
Other special features in the unit include a power-load cot system that reduces the chance of back injuries to fire and rescue personnel. The unit also is equipped with blue LED lights in the patient area, which provides greater comfort for patients with head injuries or migraine headaches. The curbside door was moved forward, providing more privacy for patients and better crash protection for the attendants should the unit be involved in an accident. The unit also has enlarged reflective graphics on its exterior for enhanced safety and visibility on the road.
This unit replaces a 10-year-old ambulance that had more than 150,000 miles on it.
Awesome looking ambulance.
Citizens of Clarke County PLEASE support your Fire and Rescue Companies as these rescue units are paid for by the volunteer Fire and Rescue Companies. The emergency units are used by the paid County staff. The only money received from any government department would be for EMS billing. Support YOUR Fire and Rescue Departments.
