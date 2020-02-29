BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is budgeting to buy technology that would improve medical care for children being transported by ambulance to hospitals.
The Handtevy system includes both computer software and emergency medical equipment. The software shows ambulance crews proper doses of medicines to provide young people, plus the proper types of equipment to use on them, based of factors such as age and weight, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
Handtevy costs about $8,000. Lichty recently told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee that he is seeking a Virginia Rescue Squad Assistance Fund grant to cover half the cost.
If the grant is received, the county will have to pay the other half. At the finance committee's recommendation, the local match is to be budgeted for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
"Pediatric care is one of the most difficult aspects of emergency medical care," Lichty said. Young people "require special medication dosing, and signs and symptoms (of illness) often present (themselves) a lot later and more severely than in adults."
Medical emergencies involving young people don't happen frequently in Clarke County. Lichty estimated that ambulance crews see "maybe a handful a year."
But when they happen, they can be extremely stressful, he said.
Giving a child a larger dose of a medicine than would be given to an adult may be what is necessary for the child to overcome sudden illness, Lichty said. Ambulance workers need to know exactly how large the child's dose should be, he said.
Speaking hypothetically, Lichty said Handtevy would "take the guess work out of it at 2 o'clock in the morning" when volunteer rescuers, who were asleep when the call came in, may not be thinking clearly.
Also, Handtevy can send information about a child's condition en route so the hospital can have specialists and equipment needed to treat the child already assembled when he or she arrives, Lichty said.
Should the grant not be received, the county will try to find other ways to buy Handtevy, such as gradually purchasing parts of the system, he said.
Another grant application could be submitted the following year, he mentioned.
The county's Emergency Medical Services Committee became aware of Handtevy's availability and recommended that the county buy the system, Lichty said.
