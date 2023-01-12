BERRYVILLE — A new exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hill is designed to make visitors contemplate the beauty of wood.
Organized by Elaine Dennison, the “World of Wood Exhibit” opens on Saturday and runs through Feb. 25. The exhibit will “celebrate the innate beauty of the world’s oldest building material by showcasing local woodworkers and their craft,” said Martha Reynolds, the museum’s marketing and outreach coordinator.
The late American architect Frank Lloyd Wright once remarked, “Wood is universally beautiful to man. It is the most humanly intimate of all materials.”
Furniture, carvings and other unique wooden creations will be on display as part of the exhibit. Some will be for sale.
To mark the exhibit’s opening a reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the Lower Gallery at the Barns, on Chalmers Court in Berryville. The nonprofit cultural and performing arts center is beside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
At the reception, Jeff Headley of Mack S. Headley and Sons will give a presentation entitled, “100-Year Family Business of Building and Restoring Furniture in the Shenandoah Valley.” While discussing his family’s heritage business and some of its clients, he will demonstrate the construction of a Shenandoah Valley Chippendale chest of drawers.
The exhibit, like others at the Barns, will be open during regular operating hours from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
A closing reception for the exhibit will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25. Craftsman Joe Stebbing will speak about his art made with a chainsaw.
While admission to either reception also is free, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP. To do so, or learn more about the exhibit, go online to barnsofrosehill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.