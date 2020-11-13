WINCHESTER — Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners Ltd., a private real estate investment company, has entered into a five-year lease agreement with Geodis Logistics for the recently built Graystone 81 Logistics Center in Frederick County, according to a news release.
Geodis Logistics, located at 100 Tyson Drive, will use the 348,500 square-foot space in Graystone Industrial Park to handle importing and distribution operations for Red Bull products. It will utilize the Virginia Inland Port, located 20 miles from the site in Warren County, to do so.
Geodis Logistics is a “worldwide transport and logistics leaders,” its website says.
Graystone 81 Logistics Center, developed by Equus Capital Partners for $22.7 million, is located off Interstate 81 at the Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) interchange, near the Rutherford Crossing Shopping Center. It is located on a 26.5-acre site between CSX Railroad and Snowden Bridge Boulevard. It features a 180-foot truck court, 48 loading docks, 62 trailer spaces, 143 car parking spaces, an Early Suppression Fast Response sprinkler system and LED energy-efficient lighting.
“Equus is pleased to add Geodis to our Interstate 81 Winchester and Martinsburg, West Virginia, holdings which now total more than 1.3 million square feet of Class A distribution space across four buildings,” said Daniel M. DiLella Jr., senior vice president of Equus. “Geodis’ lease of our Graystone project represents their expansion and further commitment to the region as they already occupy 300,000 square feet in Winchester.”
Equus was established in 1980 and is headquartered in Philadelphia.
