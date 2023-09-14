WINCHESTER — The Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will unveil its new Family Fun Walk in Jim Barnett Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday.
According to a media release from the nonprofit campaign, the interactive walk, developed in partnership with the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Friends of the Handley Regional Library and Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, will feature colorful, engaging signage placed along the walking path in Jim Barnett Park. Each sign focuses on a specific word, such as "Read," and provides a health tip and activity related to that word.
People who are still learning to read can scan a QR code on each sign and have the information read to them in English or Spanish.
Family Fun Walk signs will also connect emerging readers with community resources in the Winchester area, including the Handley Regional Library System and the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
The Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is a collaborative educational effort to ensure more children succeed in school and, by the time they graduate, are prepared for college, a career and active citizenship. The campaign focuses on an important predictor of school success, which is ensuring that all local students are reading at grade level by the end of third grade.
Anyone who wants to attend Wednesday afternoon's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Family Fun Walk is asked to park at the Optimist Club Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Overflow parking will be available in the lot across the street near the Familyland playground.
For more information about the ceremony or the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, contact Allie Mondell, campaign coordinator for Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, at amondell@lvwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.