New Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George C. Hummer will present the division's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to the School Board at 7 p.m. today.
The spending plan totals $228,159,966. Along with state and federal money, the proposal seeks $104,677,110 from the county — about $9 million more in county tax dollars than the current budget.
Hummer, who became superintendent Jan. 30, has been working with John Lamanna, who served as interim superintendent, to become familiar with the budget.
The budget proposal was formed over the past several months, with Lamanna and the division's finance staff meeting with principals and administrators to craft a request.
"I have worked hard over my first week to gain a better understanding of the division’s most critical needs and I’m prepared to bring those forward as part of my proposed budget," Hummer said in a statement. "The proposal includes initiatives to address the budget priorities adopted by the School Board in November and to support the division’s strategic plan, Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress."
Lamanna previously told The Star the budget seeks to tackle staff retention and recruitment issues through pay raises. The proposal calls for a 6.8% salary increase for teachers, accounting for $6,527,490 of the budget. All other employees would receive 5% raises.
The proposed budget also includes:
- The replacement of six buses.
- Upgrades to the pay scale for behavioral specialists.
- Increases in student travel.
- Four additional counselors.
- Capital improvements — including a James Wood Middle School stadium bleacher replacement and Middletown Elementary School wiring renovation — totaling $8,555,210.
"Instructional initiatives, professional learning, and necessary supports that inspire a collective responsibility for continuous growth, address student and employee needs, and are responsive to the voices of the school community," states the first of the budget priorities.
The increased need for mental health services was the topmost issue for principals across the division, said Steve Edwards, the division's coordinator of policy and communications.
Parent organizations also had the opportunity to weigh in on the budget.
Following tonight's presentation, the proposed budget will be reviewed and potentially adjusted in a series of finance committee meetings. It will then go before the School Board for approval, with the Board of Supervisors ultimately deciding how much of the local funding request to grant.
Hummer added that over the coming weeks, he will answer questions and receive feedback at several planned town hall meetings.
This evening's School Board meeting is at 1415 Amherst St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.