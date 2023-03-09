New Fishing Pier

Larry Lucas, 69, of Stephens City, is a life-long fisherman and Wednesday found him making his second trip to a new floating fishing pier complete with rod holders that has been installed at the lake behind the Bowman Library near Stephens City.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

