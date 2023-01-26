George C. Hummer was named the 15th superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday night, closing a nearly seven-month search for the division's next leader.
Dressed in a grey blazer, Hummer, 41, stood at the podium in the School Board meeting room and inked a contract that made the appointment, effective Jan. 30, official.
"Education and service is very important to me," Hummer said. "Frederick County is a great school system, but I am dedicated to making it even better. There is always room for improvement, and that is the work we are going to focus on moving forward."
His remarks outlined a few of his administrative priorities including the need to address the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic, providing staff with adequate resources, and protecting the safety of students and staff by tightening security systems in the aftermath of a school shooting in Newport News in which a 6-year-old student shot his teacher. Hummer also spoke about the importance of the upcoming budget cycle.
He will receive a base salary of $210,000 annually.
"As I get to know each and every one of you, I am going to challenge you all with three questions: What should we continue doing, what should we stop doing, and what should we start doing?" said Hummer. "Our success is going to be built on trust and transparency."
His appointment as superintendent, approved by the Frederick County School Board in a 5-2 roll call vote, occurred at a special meeting that followed an extensive nationwide search aided by a search firm. There were 12 applicants and three finalists.
Hummer, who has more than 18 years of experience as an educator, is currently chief student support services officer for Stafford County Public Schools, which has five high schools, eight middle schools, 17 elementary schools and approximately 30,000 students. Stafford County is located about 40 miles south of Washington, D.C. By comparison, Frederick County Public Schools has three high schools, four middle schools, 12 elementary schools and approximately 14,000 students, making it the 14th largest school division in Virginia.
Board members Michael Lake (Gainesboro District) and at-large member Brian Hester cast the two dissenting votes once the School Board emerged from a closed-session meeting.
"I know many people might question my personal vote, but that is between Dr. Hummer and myself. I respect Dr. Hummer and look forward to working with him as he enters his new position," Hester wrote in a statement. "As someone that was elected to provide the best education possible for the children of Frederick County, I am glad we have a superintendent in place as we work towards building on the great school system we already have."
On the credentials side, Lake said he does not believe "enough of the boxes were checked."
"I watched our board go back and forth, and we just had differences of opinion. At no time did we reach a unanimous opinion on any of the three finalists. My vote was about credentials in combination with what came up in discussions during interviews in closed sessions," Lake said. "I just didn't think it was the right thing for the school division. I have to have a vote that I can defend."
But School Board Vice Chair Bradley Comstock (Opequon District) said he has been "so impressed with Dr. Hummer's demeanor, his empathy, his ability to bring people together, and his passion for doing what is right above all else."
Hummer, a New Jersey-born educator who earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University, succeeds Davide Sovine who retired in June from FCPS after 11 years at the helm to become superintendent of Washington County, Maryland, Public Schools. Two interim superintendents have held the post since Sovine stepped down.
Since 2015, Hummer has held several administrative positions with Stafford County Public Schools including supervisor of student services and special education and executive director of student services of special education before attaining his current position. He began his career as a special education teacher and served as an assistant principal at Rodney Thompson Middle School in Stafford County for three years. He does not have experience as a superintendent, assistant superintendent or principal.
School officials say Hummer steps into the superintendency at a crucial time for the division — the upcoming budget cycle will require school officials to advance a budget to the county Board of Supervisors for funding. Last year's budget cycle was hard-fought and troubled by simmering tensions between the two panels, mainly due to the belief of several supervisors that the division's finances are not fully transparent.
School officials have defended the soundness of the division's financial records.
"[Hummer's] appointment is coming at the end of budget development. That means we will spend significant time helping Dr. Hummer understand our budget," said interim Superintendent John Lamanna. "We are really attending to staffing issues with this budget."
Lingering issues with staff retention and the increased need for mental health services for students — all underscored by stakeholders in a public comment period during the superintendent's search — are two of the issues the division will seek to address in its fiscal 2024 budget proposal, according to school officials.
To help acclimate Hummer during what is a busy time of the year administratively, Lamanna will work side by side with him for as long as a few weeks.
Lamanna has spent the last three months shaping what is called the superintendent's budget, which will be presented to the School Board on Feb. 7.
Hummer said he will present an "entry plan" at the Feb. 7 School Board meeting.
"During my first morning on the job, I plan to greet students and interact with staff members as they arrive at school. I also intend to engage in a listening tour early in my tenure in order to hear the perspectives of students, parents, staff and members of the community," said Hummer in a statement.
He continued: "In addition, I’m looking forward to engaging in conversations with members of both the School Board and Board of Supervisors. The relationships and spirit of collaboration I intend to build as Superintendent will be critical as we work together as a community to move the school division forward over time.”
Hummer said he hopes to bring stability to the division — teacher, parents and students said during the search process that they believed they could coalesce around an approachable and transparent leader.
"I've always had a dream of seeing an incoming kindergarten class graduate as seniors, and I believe that is the stability this school division needs," Hummer said.
A stream of board members and school officials congratulated Hummer after his appointment was official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.