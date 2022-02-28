Volunteers with the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading are seen Friday morning with a collection of free books available in the offices of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area at 301 N. Cameron St. Pictured are John Huddy (from left) of the Handley Regional Library System, Cynthia Schneider of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Jennifer Hall of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Andy Gail of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area.