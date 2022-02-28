WINCHESTER — An upstart nonprofit that believes literacy is the key to a happy, productive life is mustering resources and preparing for its public unveiling.
The Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has been formally recognized by the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, an initiative launched in 2010 that now has local affiliates in more than 350 communities nationwide. The organization’s primary goal is to ensure that all students are reading at grade level or higher by the time they are in third grade.
The Winchester campaign, which initially will focus exclusively on city students, is supported by a lengthy list of local nonprofits, businesses and community service organizations including Winchester Public Schools, Valley Health, Winchester Book Gallery, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Handley Regional Library System, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and more. Leading the campaign are Andy Gail, executive director of Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, and Matthew Peterson, executive director of the nonprofit John and Janice Wyatt (J2W) Foundation in Winchester.
Gail said on Friday that Ralph Smith, managing director of the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading in Washington, D.C., recently approved the Winchester campaign’s action plan, making the local group an official part of the nationwide effort.
“They think what we’re doing is achievable, the goals are smart and we can make a big difference in our timeframe,” Gail said.
Those goals are:
Increase the percentage of Winchester third-graders reading at or above grade level from 52% to at least 75% in the next decade.
Increase the number of children who are ready for kindergarten from 67% to at least 80% by 2025.
Reduce the rate of chronic school absenteeism for students in kindergarten through third grade to 10% or less by 2025.
Increase by 100% the number of students in kindergarten through third grade who have access to summer and after-school activities that focus on literacy-related learning and enrichment.
Gail said the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has already formed committees and working groups to develop strategies for achieving these goals.
Additionally, the Winchester campaign has become an affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library so children who live in the 22601 ZIP code can receive a free book every month. The Imagination Library was created in 1995 by the popular singer and actress to foster a love of reading in children from birth through age 5.
“We have 157 kids signed up,” Gail said Friday before noting the Virginia General Assembly is currently considering funding for a statewide rollout of the Imagination Library. If that happens, the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading may also be able to add children in Frederick and Clarke counties to its list of local kids who receive free books from Parton’s program.
When asked why literacy is important to a community’s overall prosperity, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider replied: “Workforce development. We’re looking out for the next 20 years and this is where it starts.”
John Huddy, director of the Handley Regional Library System, said he supports the Winchester campaign because it will be able to help emerging readers who may not be able to visit a library.
“We’re looking to use this program to expand our reach into the community,” Huddy said.
“One of the pillars of what United Way supports is early childhood education,” added Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment for the Winchester-based United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. “We’re thrilled to be a part of it [the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading] and watching it grow.”
For the next few months, Gail said, the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will remain in the shadows, making sure all the tools, resources and components are in place before its literacy initiatives are formally enacted. The group’s public debut is being planned for sometime this summer.
“With Valley Health’s help, we’re going to do [school] vaccinations, provide people with information on getting school physicals, do a school supply giveaway and have a fun, engaging community event to encourage reading,” Gail said.
Before that happens, Gail said he would love to partner with more parents of young children, businesses, nonprofits and community service organizations to make sure the local initiative has all the backing and guidance it needs to build brighter futures for the city’s youth. Anyone interested in helping is asked to contact him at 540-536-1648 or agail@lvwa.org.
To learn more about the Winchester Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, visit bit.ly/33UE708. Information about the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is available at gradelevelreading.net.
