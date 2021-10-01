WINCHESTER — When Crystal Pruitt's brother was murdered 11 months ago, her crippling grief was compounded by an inability to find people locally who could relate to her loss and help her heal.
To make sure no one else in a similar situation has to grieve alone, Pruitt started a grief support group called Circle of Hope that is specifically for those who have lost loved ones to acts of violence.
"When my brother was taken, the only thing I wanted to do was talk to people who could relate to me, who could tell me what I was feeling was normal, who could tell me it was OK to feel how I was feeling," Pruitt said. "There just wasn't any of that."
Pruitt's brother, Kevin Michael Riley, was just 29 years old when he was shot and killed on Oct. 28 in a restaurant parking lot on Adams Drive in Winchester. In August, Quadell Alik Grimes was found guilty of second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.
"Today has been 11 months since my brother was taken," Pruitt said through tears on Wednesday. "It feels like it was just yesterday."
In the months following Riley's murder, Pruitt was desperate to work through her pain so she started searching for a grief support group. Problem was, no such group existed in the Winchester area that could work with people whose grief was sparked by an act of violence and compounded by factors such as going to court for proceedings.
One of Pruitt's friends, Misty Harris, is a substance abuse counselor with experience in facilitating support groups, so the two of them started the Circle of Hope to help those who have lost a loved one to murder, drunk driving and other types of violence.
"I just feel like it's needed," Pruitt said. "It's a safe place to talk about it, a safe place to cry about it. Nothing's going to make you feel better, but it will help you cope."
Harris, author of the book "The Broken Woman," helps to facilitate Circle of Hope's grief support sessions, making sure everyone who needs to talk gets an opportunity to do so.
Harris can relate with the members of Circle of Hope because she, too, lost someone to violence.
"Twenty-seven years ago, my daughter's father was shot five times in the chest and murdered," Harris said. "If I can help, I won't deny anyone who needs this."
Pruitt said talking to someone else who is grieving due to an act of violence tends to be much easier than confiding in a person who has never been forced to endure such a situation.
"They might have a way of coping with grief that you haven't thought about," Pruitt said. "My brother's birthday was very recent and that was very hard. It was the first birthday after his death. For about two weeks, I was a complete mess. Then we had our first grief support group meeting and just being around others actually helped me."
Circle of Hope is open to all eligible participants from throughout the region, but before anyone can attend, they need to contact Pruitt or Harris to discuss their situations and make sure it is the best support group for them. Meetings are free and are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at MPT Now Transformation Studio, 2337 Valor Drive, Winchester.
To learn more about Circle of Hope, email pruittfamily4army@yahoo.com. Once accepted into the group, participants will receive additional information about upcoming events and Circle of Hope's private Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.