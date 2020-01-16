Onelife Fitness explosive performance director Becca Toler works with Philip Winston, of Frederick County, in the newly opened facility in the former Gander Mountain store at 251 Commonwealth Court in Kernstown. The 60,000-square-foot gym opened Sunday. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for 5-8 p.m. Jan. 23. The public is invited to attend to check out the facility, which has cardio and strength equipment, a spin studio, an indoor saltwater pool, a 3,000-square-foot kids’ club and more than 100 studio classes per week included in the membership rate.
