New Handley Painting

Winchester artist Eugene B. Smith has created a new watercolor of John Handley High School for the school's 100th anniversary celebration. Titled "Handley Centennial," only 100 giclée prints (20 by 24 inches) will be sold through onehandley.com. As of Thursday morning, there were 62 available.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

