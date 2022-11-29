Town of Berryville Public Works foreman Ralph Elliott installs a new snowflake-shaped lighted decoration to a utility pole along North Church Street on Monday morning. The town bought 14 of these lights for Main and Church streets to replace 14 wreath and candle decorations that became too old and worn to repair. In addition to the new holiday lights downtown, parking meters have been decorated for the season, and that means free parking for shoppers through Dec. 31. At noon Saturday, the Clarke County Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Berryville.