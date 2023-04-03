WINCHESTER — Parents and caregivers of young people with cognitive issues know that finding help and resources can be exasperating. Even when they do, the services they need might not be delivered for months, even years.
New Horizons Professional ABA Services in Winchester can help. The business at 500 W. Jubal Early Drive, Suite 210, specializes in helping young people with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other neurological impairments rise above their challenges while making the lives of those who care for them a lot less stressful.
"We are a mom-and-pop small business," New Horizons Chief Operating Officer Nicole Van Zandt said on Monday afternoon. "We're dedicated and we believe in the quality of the ABA services that we're providing, as well as social skills integration and things of that nature."
New Horizons launched in 2005 to offer applied behavior analysis (ABA) services to people with developmental issues in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and nearby West Virginia. Its 28 employees meet regularly with a roster of 40 to 50 clients, either in their homes or in a specially adapted facility next door to the business on West Jubal Early Drive.
"We are here to help," Van Zandt said, noting there are also plans for New Horizons to eventually open a local preschool so children with cognitive barriers are better prepared when they enter kindergarten or first grade.
Clients of New Horizons range in age from 2 to 22 and are assessed by a board-certified behavior analyst who, in cooperation with caregivers, develops an action plan to help with whatever a young person needs to prosper — improved speech or social skills, coping with sensory overloads and stressful situations, and so on. A registered behavior technician then works one-on-one with the client for several hours a week to implement the plan and work toward the child's individual goals.
"Sometimes families have really specific goals and we want to make sure we're meeting those goals," said New Horizons Director of In-Home Services Taylor Freeman. "The supervisor sees them about once a week, but then the staff are in-home or in-clinic for usually between 15 and 30 hours a week."
"The goal is for us not to be there at some point because we've done our job well," Van Zandt said.
Since New Horizons is a for-profit venture, it charges for the services it provides. However, Van Zandt said no one is looking to get rich off of kids with special needs so rates are kept as low as possible. More importantly, the company accepts a wide range of insurance.
"We're credentialed with practically all commercial carriers," she said. "Our goal is that the parents don't pay out of pocket for our services other than their co-pays or deductibles. If they are with an insurance company we are not credentialed with, we will start the credentialing process."
Not everything offered by New Horizons requires payment or even being a client. Van Zandt and Freeman said the business hosts public sensory-friendly events on major holidays that are free and open to any young person with a cognitive issue that makes it difficult for him or her to enjoy traditional celebrations with lots of people, noise and activities.
"We really do try to help out in the community as much as we can," Van Zandt said.
Since Easter is this weekend, New Horizons has made arrangements with the Easter Bunny to host a sensory-friendly celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the New Horizons offices. Attendees will meet one on one with the Easter Bunny, eliminating many of the potential stressors of hectic public events that could trigger an emotional overload.
"All the kids that come will get a coloring book and a treat," Van Zandt said. "We're here in case there are any behavioral outbursts to help redirect the kids [by calming them] and redirect the families. It's an environment suited for those with sensory processing disorder or those on the spectrum that don't like the crowds or a lot of noise or a lot of lights."
Families must sign up in advance for Saturday's sensory-friendly Easter event at New Horizons' Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonsABAServices. Participants can choose whichever 10-minute block of time works best for them.
To learn more about New Horizons Professional ABA Services and its options for helping young people with cognitive conditions, visit newhorizonsaba.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.