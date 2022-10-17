A new practice council for certified nursing assistants and technicians at Winchester Medical Center will advocate for hospital staff to ensure they’re receiving consistent resources and have a pathway for resolving concerns and having their voices heard.
The CNA Practice Council aims to help standardize job descriptions among the hospital’s CNAs as well as establish clear roles for each unit, said Council Chair Brianna “Brie” Georgia.
“We’re trying to make a change through the organization [and] focus on resiliency and retention for our CNAs,” Georgia said.
The council, part of the national Magnet Recognition Program that identifies hospitals based on staff satisfaction, joins a Nursing Practice Council already operating at the hospital.
“The CNA Practice Council started just recently in the last few months,” said Greg Pullen, clinical operations manager at Winchester Medical Center.
Pullen and Christina Paxton, clinical manager of general medicine, developed the concept of the local CNA Practice Council.
Practice councils are common in hospitals nationwide, Pullen said, and the medical center has had the nursing council for a few years. The groups have a fair amount of authority and represent change in hospitals, he said.
On Wednesday, the CNA Practice Council introduced itself to the staff at WMC through two kickoff events, one at noon and one at midnight to reach as many staff members as possible.
They set up outside the cafeteria at times when many staff members take their mid-shift break, answering questions about what they do and also collecting donations for the Winchester Rescue Mission.
Part of the goal for the kickoff was to give back to the community by collecting paper products that the rescue mission requested, Georgia said.
“We take care of our patients, providing them the best care that we can while they’re here,” she said. Similarly, the community provides that care as well, so she and other council members wanted to recognize that.
So far, the council has met twice, Georgia said, and plans to meet again later this month.
Also on the council are Jennifer Beach, Laura Brown, Fatima Carrillo, Crystal Carter, Peggy Cook, Arron Goodrich, Rosa Marquez, Nicole McCarty, Martha McCoid, Carol Mulligan, Bethany Newton, Cynthia Okyere, Dayana Portillo, Shannon Stratton, Amanda Whitacre and Kaitlyn Yates.
After developing a game plan, Georgia said the council will take its ideas to Pullen and Paxton for review.
Next, the council’s request will move up the chain to Valley Health’s executive team, said Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Collins. If appropriate, she said, their ideas will be applied at the system level.
“All of that information and work and research gets disseminated out and published in journals,” Collins said. “It’s very important work.”
Hospital executives take feedback from staff members “extremely seriously,” she said.
“They have a great deal of voice,” she said. “All of their information weighs into the decisions that we make.”
