KERNSTOWN — Two new businesses have joined Kernstown Commons and another is on tap.
Nerangis Management Corporation, which operates the plaza south of Winchester, announced Tuesday the addition of Bespoke Beauty Loft and a Comfort Inn & Suites hotel, along with the future addition of El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant.
“There’s actually a lot of stuff happening right now, which is exciting,” said Steve Nerangis of Winchester-based Nerangis Management Corporation. “To come out of this year with several new businesses on site is exciting.”
Bespoke Beauty Loft opened Oct. 22 at 182 Kernstown Commons Blvd. after relocating from Pleasant Valley Road. The salon is owned by Taylor Waldrep and offers cuts, coloring and more.
Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 195 Kernstown Commons Blvd., opened Oct. 30 under the Choice Hotels umbrella. The hotel, which was under construction for about a year, offers a lobby market, complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, a fitness room, a board room for meetings and more.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Nerangis noted the other hotel in Kernstown Commons — Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at 141 Kernstown Commons Blvd. — has been “doing great” and hasn’t had much trouble booking guests.
“Travel through here has been really encouraging,” he said.
Early next year, El Ranchero will move into what used to be the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille, which closed on Oct. 31. The location at 185 Kernstown Blvd. is next to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. This will be the second El Ranchero in the Winchester. The other location on Pleasant Valley Road will remain open. El Ranchero currently has 12 locations in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
Another change in Kernstown Commons is that Plato's Closet — a secondhand clothing store that caters to teens and twenty-somethings — has moved into a larger space, just down from Bespoke.
Nerangis said many of the discussions regarding the new additions were happening prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve sort of been in this process for a long time,” he said. “Obviously, we had to slow down for a few months, but we’re back at it now.”
With COVID-19, he said national tenants are kind of “hunkered down,” which gives local businesses a chance to make a move.
He also said the location of Kernstown Commons off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) and Interstate 81 helps attract new businesses, especially with the complex being anchored by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which he co-owns.
“The Alamo has been a major traffic generator for the last decade,” Nerangis said. “I think whenever you’re a smaller retailer, you’re looking for an anchor tenant that’s going to draw steady traffic for you.”
