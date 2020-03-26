Led by former HOA board member Karl Snyder, residents of the Autumn Glen community in Stephens City set up 10 bird condominiums on the subdivision’s common ground on Saturday. The houses will provide nesting for approximately 40 pairs of nesting Purple Martins. Adult Martins began returning to Stephens City in March from winter quarters in Brazil and are currently socializing and finding mates before building their nests. Nest building begins about four to six weeks after Martins arrive at their final breeding site.
In an effort to clean out competitor nests, the volunteer team plans to inspect the houses on April 4 or April 11.
Martins only eat insects — not seeds, worms or, garden vegetables. Insects seem to disappear when Martins are in the neighborhood so they either get eaten or leave the area. Insecticides are not necessary when birds are eating insects. The first three houses were erected in 2002.
