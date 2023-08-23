From Aug. 26-Sept. 4, 15 locations including museums, historic organizations and community sites will come together to showcase the area’s historical food traditions. Four restaurants and a brewery also will participate with recipes and special programs.
There will be presentations, cooking demonstrations, how-to classes, children’s activities, food tastings, special tours, agriculture-related programs and more.
"Hungry for History" topics will include history from many eras, spanning from Native American to the present day.
“This area has deep agricultural roots but is experiencing some major changes to its nature," says one of the organizers, Rick Kriebel, of Newtown History Center in Stephens City. "At the same time, there are national and global trends raising questions about what we should eat. This makes food a topic that is extremely relevant, and because everyone eats, every museum has a way to connect it to their mission.”
Dates and times for the activities vary depending on the site. Some will be holding a one-day event, while others will have activities throughout the 10-day event. Many of the activities are free of charge; an admission fee will apply to some sites.
• BELLE GROVE PLANTATION — Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Belle Grove Wine Festival will feature area vineyards and cideries plus a brewery, meadery, and distillery. There will be chef demonstrations throughout the day that will highlight historic recipes. 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown.
• CEDAR CREEK BATTLEFIELD FOUNDATION — Civil War Kids Camp (registration required) Saturday, Aug. 26
Attendees will explore multiple elements of life during the Civil War as a soldier or civilian, including cooking demonstrations and lessons by costumed interpreters.
• CLARKE COUNTY HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION — Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Burwell-Morgan Mill partners with Locke Store and the Loudoun Farm Heritage Museum. Visitors will be able to observe apple butter being made in the hearth upstairs at the Mill. Tastings of this butter will be on bread baked at Locke Store using locally grown wheat ground at the Mill. 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood.
• JOSEPHINE SCHOOL COMMUNITY MUSEUM – Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Josephine Museum will celebrate a culinary legend from Josephine Street, Geneva Jackson. She will share her story, perhaps a favorite recipe and cooking tips, and samples to taste. The related exhibit will be on display for the week during normal hours or by appointment. 303 Josephine St., Berryville.
• KERNSTOWN BATTLEFIELD – Saturday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Learn about the importance of cornbread at this free lecture. Participants will receive recipe cards for both Yankee cornbread and Southern-style cornbread.
• MUSEUM OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY — Aug. 26-Sept. 4
Drop by and grab a self-guided garden tour handout highlighting native food cultivars with historical uses that are grown in the MSV gardens. 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
• NEWTOWN HISTORY CENTER – By reservation, Aug. 26-Sept. 4
The Newtown History Center will offer a program for homeschoolers to look for and discuss changes in food technology, as seen with artifacts in the Steele Bros. Store exhibit, 5408 Main St., Stephens City. Admission: $1 per student.
• SHENANDOAH VALLEY DISCOVERY MUSEUM — Aug. 26 -Sept. 4, open Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Museum admission will include an apple for all visitors, information about the history of apples in Winchester, plus apple activities and crafts. 19 W. Cork St., Winchester.
• STONEWALL JACKSON’S HEADQUARTERS – Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
Special presentation from Brian Daly, “Jackson, the Man and the Foods He Ate.” 415 N. Braddock Street, Winchester.
• SANCTUARY ON THE TRAIL at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center — Sunday, Aug. 27, 1-4 p.m.
Celebrate the enduring legacies of American Indian Indigenous traditional and contemporary food and art forms with presentations from Indigenous historical interpreters, craftspeople with demonstrations, dancing by Rick Ferry (Cree, Aaniiih), and a special food documentary short film. 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester.
• HANDLEY LIBRARY — Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
An agent from the Virginia Cooperative Extension will host an introductory course on basic food preservation and canning in the auditorium of the Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
• ABRAM’S DELIGHT MUSEUM — Friday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hearth cooking demonstrations at the 1780s log cabin. Visitors will learn about colonial food preparation. The recipes will reveal patterns of seasonal activity and daily life. 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
• OLD TOWN WINCHESTER WALKING TOUR – Friday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m.
Take a historic walking tour of Old Town Winchester that showcases some important food-related business establishments and includes food habits of Winchester residents from the past, including during the Civil War. $10 per person, call 540-542-1326 or sign up online to make a reservation. 2 N. Cameron St., Winchester.
• PATSY CLINE HISTORIC HOUSE – Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebrate “Patsy’s Homegrown Roots” during the annual Patsy Cline Block Party. Learn how Patsy Cline’s family practiced small-scale subsistence farming while tasting two cakes from the family’s recipe book! “Patsy’s Homegrown Roots” is sponsored by Carter+Burton Architecture and Purcé-Market & Cafe. Patsy Cline Historic House is at 608 S. Kent St., Winchester.
• CEDAR CREEK AND BELLE GROVE NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK — Sunday, Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m.
"Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah" This 30-minute presentation discussing the life of Judah, the enslaved cook of Belle Grove. This program will take place in the winter kitchen of the Belle Grove Plantation Manor House, 336 Belle Grove Rd, Middletown.
Restaurants and breweries offering special "Hungry for History" menu items:
• Broken Window Brewing Company, 14 W. Boscawen St., Winchester
• High Point Restaurant, 5106 Main St., Stephens City
• Vault & Cellar, 7843 Main St., Middletown
• Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery, 334 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
• Locke Store, 2049 Millwood Road, Millwood
For more information about "Hungry for History," visit https://visitwinchesterva.com/hungry-for-history-food-event/
