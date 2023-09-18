WINCHESTER — All children, regardless of background or ability, share one thing in common: They love to play.
Even when a young person has a physical challenge that makes it difficult to play in traditional ways, the need is still there. The trick is finding a way to make play possible.
Melissa Wolff-Burke, the recently retired associate director of clinical education for Shenandoah University's Division of Physical Therapy, hosted a clinic on Aug. 20 to give children with mobility challenges an opportunity to play soccer with help from the school's physical therapy students. It went so well that she hopes to do it again soon with even more people, including adults.
"I'm trying to bring adaptive sports to Frederick County," said Wolff-Burke, whose Division of Physical Therapy (PT) at Shenandoah University (SU) also hosted an adaptive golf clinic in April and an adaptive winter sports clinic in 2020. "The other thing I'm trying to do is give our PT students more of an opportunity to see how sport can play a role in [physical] rehabilitation."
The inaugural soccer clinic in August, held in partnership with the Richmond-based adaptive sports nonprofit Sportable at SU's Shentel Stadium near Winchester, was a fairly low-key event with just four young participants, but Wolff-Burke said it made her realize how valuable it could be for the hundreds of other people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who live with mobility limitations due to paralysis, amputations, neurological conditions and other conditions.
The clinic was inspired by Joe Farrell, a Richmond soccer coach who suffered a stroke in 2020 at the age of 44. According to Wolff-Burke, "he realized that he needed sport to help him get back to being the best he could be ... so he created this program for adaptive soccer."
Farrell ran the adaptive clinic at SU in August, "and then we had PT students from SU providing coaching assistance for the young players who were there," Wolff-Burke said. "It was great."
To accommodate the needs of the participants at the clinic, Wolff-Burke said the group used a small portion of the field, slowed down the action and didn't worry if the players strictly adhered to the game's traditional rules for ball handling, passing and scoring.
"But the drills were ones they would use for any soccer team," Wolff-Burke said. "We did a little scrimmage at the end."
Following the clinic, the mother of one of the participants sent an email to Wolff-Burke: "Thank you again for the opportunity to participate in the soccer clinic! We loved that our son was able to participate successfully in a sport/activity that has been problematic other times we have tried it. We also felt it encouraging to see the students being exposed to working with people in such a fun way that helped motivate them! What a great idea."
"I'm hoping to get broader participation from SU and have occupational therapy students participate, as well as some of the soccer athletes" from SU, at the next adaptive soccer clinic, Wolff-Burke said.
No date for the clinic has been determined, but Wolff-Burke said she's putting all the pieces in place and hopes to host it at SU's School of Health Professions campus, located next to Winchester Medical Center on Amherst Street, within the next month.
"As soon as I get a date, I will post it" in The Winchester Star's community bulletin board and on SU's Division of Physical Therapy Facebook page, she said.
If you or a loved one is interested in participating in the next adaptive soccer clinic, email Wolff-Burke at mwolff@su.edu.
