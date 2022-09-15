WINCHESTER — Solar farm developers will be paying less for Frederick County officials to inspect their projects, compared to other commercial inspection fees.
Developers now will pay 5 cents per square foot for installations of solar power-generating equipment covering up to 250,000 square feet. For each additional square foot, they will pay 3 cents.
Those fees are enough to adequately cover all expenses incurred by the county in inspecting the projects, county Public Works Director Joe Wilder said.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted the new fee schedule in a unanimous vote Wednesday night.
Multiple large solar farm projects currently are planned, or are being developed, in the county.
County inspection fees generally are designed to cover costs associated with doing multiple inspections necessary with the construction of new buildings, according to Wilder.
Solar farms don’t need as many inspections, Wilder said.
Yet they typically cover large areas, he said. As a result, commercial building inspection fees that have been charged to solar farm developers have been “very, very large,” he added.
Inspection fees to now be charged to those developers will be separate from electrical permit fees, Wilder said. Those inspections are necessary to ensure that all electrical equipment is installed in accordance with building code requirements, he said.
In another matter, the supervisors granted Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) an easement needed for the installation of broadband (high-speed internet) infrastructure through the Round Hill Convenience Site.
SVEC already had an easement for electricity infrastructure crossing the edge of the property. That easement doesn’t cover telecommunications equipment, though.
By requesting the new easement, the cooperative was “just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s” in fulfilling requirements under state law, said County Attorney Roderick Williams.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
The supervisors’ vote was unanimous.
A separate hearing on amendments to county code sections pertaining to stormwater and erosion and sediment control, zoning and subdivisions also garnered no speakers. The board unanimously approved them.
The amendments will ensure that monetary guaranties, bonds and performance agreements for land development processes are reviewed and approved in conformance with policies already established, said county Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
Also, the board:
Approved a $19,884.61 business license tax refund in the name of Alban Tractor Co. Inc.
Alban was bought by Carter Machinery Co. Inc. in April 2021 after paying its tax for that year. Carter was subsequently billed and already paid for its business license, necessitating the refund, said Williams.
Appointed Eva Miller to the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging’s board. Miller, an administrator at the Envoy of Winchester assisted living center, will fill the remainder of a vacated term expiring this month. She then will serve a full four-year term ending in September 2026.
Reappointed Dr. Ned Cleland to the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority for a three-year term.
Reappointed Carley Walker to the Winchester Regional Airport Authority for a four-year term.
