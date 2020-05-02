WINCHESTER — In a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV bumped elbows rather than shake hands with Judge Alexander R. Iden after Iden swore him in on Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Eldridge succeeds Judge N. Randolph Bryant in presiding over Clarke, Frederick and Winchester circuit courts. Eldridge, a 40-year-old Harrisonburg resident, was appointed to the 26th Circuit in 2015 and assigned to Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court. His duties included serving a couple days per week in Frederick and Winchester general district courts.
Bryant’s term ran though 2022, but he retired last May due to a debilitating back injury. He attended the swearing in.
Eldridge said he’ll miss working in Rockingham County, but is excited about his new post. He said he had been well treated by attorneys and judges when presiding in Frederick and Winchester general district courts.
Eldridge also thanked the legislature for appointing him and singled out Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County. and Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, both of whom attended the ceremony.
“I will do a good job, and I will faithfully abide by the law,” Eldridge said. “And I will be impartial and merciful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.