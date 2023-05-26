WINCHESTER — Legos are back in a BIG way at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley this summer.
And while lovers of the plastic toy construction bricks are sure to enjoy artist Sean Kenney’s massive sculptures, the “Nature Connects” exhibition that’s opening in the museum’s gardens over Memorial Day weekend is not just child’s play. From an expressive mama polar bear to a massive monarch, the exhibit features 13 intricate displays comprised of more than 800,000 Legos that explore the plight of endangered animals.
This is the second time the MSV has featured Kenney’s work. The award-winning artist’s first “Nature Connects” exhibit at the museum was five years ago. It was so popular that the MSV decided to bring him back, according to MSV Deputy Director of Arts and Education Nancy Huth.
Kenney’s art, she says, is a great fit for the MSV gardens because it is both educational and fun. She described the new exhibit as eye-popping and thought-provoking.
Among the 13 sculptures are two signature pieces that people familiar with Kenney’s work might recognize from the previous exhibition. A gigantic nectar-sipping hummingbird, made with 35,000 Legos, and a huge monarch butterfly have migrated back to the museum this year, much like their real life counterparts. But the other 11 works of Lego art are new and further explore the precarious lives of endangered species by featuring animals that are exotic to folks in the Shenandoah Valley.
With “Disappearing Rhino,” Kenney has created a piece made from 88,361 Lego bricks. The number of bricks greatly exceeds the number of Black Rhinos in the world (6,195, according to savetherhino.org). From the front, Kenney’s Black Rhino looks as massive as the actual horned pachyderm. When observed from the side, however, the rhino replication looks like it is disappearing.
Each sculpture tells a story about conservation. There is a very colorful coral reef that will catch people’s attention, Huth notes. “It tells the story of the diversity of the reefs and by extension the importance of them,” she says. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association of the Department of Commerce (NOAA) explains on its website that reefs are some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet.
According to the NOAA website, noaa.gov, “About 25% of the ocean’s fish depend on healthy coral reefs. Fishes and other organisms shelter, find food, reproduce and rear their young in the many nooks and crannies formed by coral.” The reefs are currently being threatened by ocean acidification due to rising ocean temperatures, unsustainable fishing, pollution and sedimentation.
“Mother Polar Bear and Cubs” is one of the largest sculptures in the baker’s dozen. It elucidates the plight of the iconic Arctic bears. But, Huth notes, “the message — animal conservation — is being conveyed in a fun and approachable way.”
Anyone who has ever put together a large Lego set will be awed by the fact that “Mother Polar Bear and Cubs,” displayed in the Rose Garden, weighs 625 pounds. It reportedly took more than 1,048 hours for Kenney’s team of 10 artists to create.
“When you’re looking at a three-dimensional sculpture in pictures, you don’t get the experience of what it’s like in person. You don’t get to understand how much presence the pieces have. The work, like the coral reef, is charming and colorful. The animals are expressive. The polar bears have personality,” Huth says.
From the Perennial Garden near Amherst Street to the Vegetable Garden deep within the MSV grounds, visitors will find Kenney’s work at every turn.
“This time, placing the sculptures was really interesting. Last time, there were some animals and insects that are typically found in this area of the world. One of them was a deer, an animal you’d see around here. This time, the animals are not typically found in the U.S., so we had to really think about where to put them in the garden to situate them in a way that makes sense in the landscape,” Huth explains. “The sculptures are very charmingly placed!”
A good example is the chameleon display. Huth says the vibrant colors in the sculpture helped the placement crew pick a location for it that will be very colorful as summer progresses and plants continue to grow and bloom.
Before landing at the MSV, Kenney’s art has traveled far and wide. Since 2012, Kenney’s touring “Nature Connects” exhibition has been in galleries around the world — in China, the Middle East, Australia and elsewhere.
Kenney says he was a “Lego maniac” as a child. His honed skills have led him to be a judge on England’s television show “Lego Masters.” He has appeared on HGTV. He’s also written nine children’s books. And, he has created commissioned Lego works for celebrities like Tina Fey, Drew Carey and Google CEO Larry Page.
All of the works featured at the MSV were built in Kenney’s Brooklyn, New York, art studio. The sculptures are reinforced with steel and glue so that they can endure global travel. Huth hopes people consider traveling a bit so they can see the works at the MSV this summer.
“We had more than 40,000 people come through last time we displayed ‘Nature Connects.’ People from surrounding towns and from out of state came,” Huth says. “Its appeal is broad and multi-generational.” The signage that accompanies each sculpture display is in English and Spanish. And the museum hopes people will take their time and spend a day at MSV. Visitors can even enjoy a pop-up shop in the gardens that sells ice cream, light bites and souvenirs.
Access to “Nature Connects” (and the MSV galleries) costs $15 for adults who are non-members. Admission is $10 for seniors and youth ages 13-18 and $5 for children 5-12. MSV members get in for free, as does anyone 4 and under. In addition, the MSV participates in a program called Museums for All through which four members of a family who receive food assistance (SNAP benefits) can enter for free by presenting an EBT card.
The museum is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. Visitors can enjoy the gardens, galleries and the “Nature Connects” displays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday this summer, in addition to Memorial Day and Labor Day. More details can be found at www.theMSF.org.
