WINCHESTER — With just two seniors on last year’s 14-player team, Shenandoah University men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh thought the condensed 2021 campaign would serve as a good preparation year for what the Hornets hoped would be a full slate of games in 2021-22.
SU is going to get to play 25 games this year, starting with this Gwynedd-Mercy Tournament in Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday. And while the roster looks a lot different from last year — seven underclassmen from 2021 have departed — enthusiasm is high.
The Hornets are ready to turn the page on their 2021 season after posting an 0-8 record (0-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and battling with the numerous challenges of dealing with COVID-19. SU returns six players from last year (6-foot-8 senior forward/center Deondre McNeill took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to COVID-19) and has added 10 freshmen.
Shenandoah junior guard Jaylen Williams said the departed players will be missed, but this year’s team has meshed together quickly and has a remarkable work ethic.
“This is a special team,” Williams said. “We’re just cohesive on and off the court. Our relationship off the court is impeccable. Even in high school, I’ve never been on a team like this. On the court, it’s going to be a special season. Everyone has bought in and wants to win and holds each other accountable.”
SU will play Neumann on Saturday and Gwynedd-Mercy on Sunday. The home opener is Nov. 20 against Gallaudet and the ODAC opener is Dec. 1 at Eastern Mennonite.
The Hornets have a proven scorer in the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Williams, the ODAC”s Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. Williams played in just one game in 2019-20 due to injury but averaged 19.2 points (third in the ODAC; he also had 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists) in five games last season.
SU no longer has the seven players who followed Williams as far as points per game, six of them underclassmen. Fifth-year head coach Adam Walsh said even though the potential was there to bring back most of the team, he actually expected to see noticeable roster turnover because of the difficulties created by COVID. SU put a strong effort into recruiting and had five players commit in August of 2020 for the 2021-22 school year.
“We were blessed to be able to play last year, because there were some schools that didn’t play,” Walsh said. “But there were schools that didn’t play last year who return their entire roster, because all they did was work out. Those kids didn’t have the competitive issues of COVID.
“Our kids did, and it was a challenge. Mental health has moved to the forefront of our health and safety concerns. A lot of things get exposed when you’re in quarantine for 30 days or when you’re in isolated practice, just isolated time that you’re not with people. Things came up last year that were tough to deal with.”
Walsh feels it’s hard to have roster continuity in general. Walsh cited a study that shows a high percentage of college and high school football and basketball players come from single-parent homes, which can make difficult situations even harder to handle. That adversity can lead to students seeking a change of scenery — Walsh also talked about a study that showed 40 percent of male college students, not just athletes, transfer at some point.
Winning is nice, but for Walsh, mental health and treating people appropriately is more important.
“Sport is a people business,” Walsh said. “We have to be better, ‘A’ as fans, and ‘B’ as humans, to understand that whoever we’re cheering for or against, are humans. The expectations that we put on some of these people, me included as a head coach, it’s hard sometimes. I think the challenge of our collegiate environment is how do we better serve the health and well-being of all of our participants — student-athletes, coaches, administrators.”
Based on Williams’ comments, this year’s SU team has what it takes to keep each other’s spirits up. Walsh said the upperclassmen have done an excellent job of preparing the freshmen for all the rigors that come with playing college basketball.
“It’s easy to work with guys when they’re all in and they jump in and they’re ready to go from Day 1,” Walsh said. “It’s the best-conditioned team that we’ve had. Our slowest guy running the mile was 5:52. The amount of communication going on right now is the best that it’s been.
“Our energy, how we act and how we carry ourselves ... these guys are hungry to play. Some of these freshmen didn’t play a game last year, or didn’t get to play much.”
From a statistics standpoint, SU certainly has room for improvement. Out of 13 teams, the Hornets ranked 10th or lower in scoring (66 points, 11th), field goal percentage (.397. 11th), 3-point percentage (.279, 12th), scoring defense (80.8, 12th), field goal percentage defense (.443, 10th) and 3-point percentage defense (.379, 12th). Williams said he expects SU to be better on both defense and offense because of its increased athleticism and speed, and thinks they’ll be better at shooting from long range.
Walsh expects big things from Williams, whose leadership has been particularly important this year.
“He’s had the best offseason he’s ever had,” Walsh said. “He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in.”
Walsh said McNeill (3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds) and senior guard/forward Trammell Anthony (3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds), who is still playing football, will play key roles.
Walsh said SU could have one of the best guard groups by the spring with the freshmen they brought in. He says all 10 freshmen have a chance to play.
Among the freshmen, Walsh expects forward Binwi Bihai (6-6, 220 pounds, Frederick, Md./Governor Thomas Johnson); point guards Matt Simmons (6-0, 185, New Paltz, N.Y./Christiansburg), guard Noah McClanahan (6-0, 175, Charlotte/Cox Mill), Noah Adams (6-0, 145, Richmond/Woodberry Forest; and forward Trevor Kelly (6-4, 185 Charlotte/West Stanley) to play particularly key roles.
“[Bihai] can physically step in and play with anyone in the ODAC,” Walsh said. “He’s going to be able to bang, he’s going to be able to play inside, outside. He handles it like a guard. He’s going to be a very unique matchup issue in our league. We’re really excited to see how that plays out. Trevor Kelly can shoot as deep as we want to shoot.”
Walsh said the Hornets should once again have their work cut out for them in the ODAC, where SU has posted a 7-48 record during his tenure. SU is 19-65 overall in that time.
“There seems to be a lot of returners, a lot of guys using their COVID year,” Walsh said. “It may be one of the best years for the league since I’ve been here. This league should have three teams in the NCAA Tournament at least.
“If we get into the top half of the ODAC, we’re arguably a top 50 team in the country. That is how good our league is.”
