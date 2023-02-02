BERRYVILLE — As the Clarke County Animal Shelter's new manager, Katrina Carroll aims to educate people about the stray animal problem and how to take care of pets properly.
She hopes that ultimately will reduce the number of animals at the shelter.
Carroll's efforts will include talking with people about the importance of spaying and neutering pets, as well as teaching them how to care for different breeds of animals.
"The shelter should be a place where people can find support and resources for their animals in addition to being a place to find the perfect pet,” she said.
Carroll, 39, became the shelter's full-time manager on Jan. 1. She succeeds Marcella Helinski, who took a job elsewhere.
A native of Maine, Carroll is a professional horse-riding instructor. She was a volunteer at the shelter before initially becoming a part-time employee in October.
Jared Schneck is the shelter's new kennel attendant who's in charge when Carroll is away. Schneck began volunteering at the shelter in January 2022. He then was hired as a full-time employee after five months of exemplary work, according to county officials.
Schneck, 30, grew up with animals and worked on farms as a young adult.
“I take pride in working with animals that arrive scared and timid to help them become confident and comfortable, so they can be adopted,” he said.
Two part-time shelter employees also began as volunteers.
An average of 10-15 volunteers help the employees each week by cleaning cages and kennels, walking dogs and organizing donations. Carroll said they're essential to the shelter's daily operations.
“We could not accomplish all that we do without our volunteers,” she emphasized.
The shelter cared for 504 animals in 2022. That included 322 cats, 148 dogs and 34 other animals, such as guinea pigs and rabbits.
By the end of last year, 381 animals either were reunited with their owners or found new homes.
“Our goal," Carroll said, "is to manage this shelter so it is never full and we never have to euthanize any animal” because of a lack of space.
The shelter is on Ramsburg Lane just west of Berryville, near D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Chet Hobert Park.
Prior to its 2004 opening, stray and unwanted cats and dogs were taken to a previous shelter on Parshall Road. That facility became too small for the county's needs.
About two decades ago, the nonprofit Clarke County Humane Foundation was established with goals of raising funds to build a larger shelter and finding a site for it. Betty Casey donated 10 acres along Ramsburg Lane, and the foundation raised $929,000, including a $200,000 contribution from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The current shelter opened in the fall of 2004. Two years ago, a roughly 1,100-square-foot addition was completed, bringing the shelter's total size to approximately 6,400 square feet.
“Clarke is fortunate to have a state-of-the-art (shelter) facility," said Carroll. She also expressed gratefulness to everyone who made it possible, including donors.
While the county itself operates and staffs the shelter, the foundation continues raising funds to pay spay/neuter costs for animals adopted by Clarke County residents. Costs for people from outside the county are partly covered.
Want a cat? Carroll mentioned that it soon will be "kitten season" — the time of year when the shelter typically sees an influx of young felines.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet, regardless of its kind, can visit the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, call 540-955-5104 or email animalshelter@clarkecounty.gov. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and holidays.
