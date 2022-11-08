WINCHESTER — Preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections indicate that Republicans have taken a bite out of City Council’s Democratic majority.
Incumbent Democrats Evan Clark and Mady Rodriguez were both unseated by their Republican opponents, while Democrat Richard Bell held off his GOP challenger and Democrat Kim Herbstritt ran unopposed. As a result, council’s Democratic majority will sink from 7-2 to 5-4 as of Jan. 1.
In the Winchester School Board races, newcomers Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland were the winners of the panel’s two open seats, and incumbent Bryan Pearce-Gonzales won another four-year term.
While most voting results from the city’s six physical polling places had been tallied by 9 p.m., the winners of the local races remained unknown until about 10 p.m. when the city’s Electoral Board finished counting in-person early votes and absentee ballots that had been received prior to Election Day. Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said about 1,000 early and absentee votes had to be counted on Tuesday night, a significant enough amount that it could have overtaken any of the contested candidates who had prevailed in the city’s six physical polling places.
Perhaps the biggest local Election Day upset was in City Council’s Ward 2 race, where Clark was beaten by first-time Republican candidate Emily DeAngelis 635-517. Clark is council’s longest-serving member, having first been elected in 2006.
Rodriguez was appointed to council in December following the death of Ward 4 representative and fellow Democrat Judy McKiernan. Her bid to be elected to a full four-year term came up short Tuesday, with voters instead supporting first-time Republican candidate Kathy Tagnesi 1,075-878.
Ward 1 representative Bell was appointed to City Council in November 2020 to fulfill one of the remaining two years of Republican Councilor Bill Wiley‘s term after Wiley stepped down following election to the Virginia General Assembly. Bell then won a special election last November to complete the final year of Wiley’s unexpired term. On Tuesday, the Democrat won his first full four-year term by beating Republican Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer 1,881-1,461.
Herbstritt, who was unchallenged in this year’s race, was returned to her Ward 3 seat on council with 921 votes.
In the School Board’s race for Ward 4, Pearce-Gonzales, who was first appointed to the panel in 2017, beat MacArthur Wainwright Payne 1,035-687. It was the first election victory for Pearce-Gonzales after the board transitioned from an appointed panel to an elected one in 2020.
The two open seats on the School Board were claimed by Harris with 3,554 votes and Eiland with 3,321 votes. The third contender in those races, Kate Christen, was unsuccessful in her campaign after receiving 2,746 votes.
Election results will not be official until certified next week by the Winchester Electoral Board. Final numbers will most likely vary from those reported Tuesday night because officials must also count all verified provisional ballots as well as those that were mailed on time but not processed by the city’s Voter Registrar’s Office until after Election Day.
