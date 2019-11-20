WINCHESTER — Memory loss can be isolating for those experiencing it and for their caregivers as well, so the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley has created a free, monthly program to give them a break from their daily routine.
"Memories at the MSV" is designed for people with early stage memory loss (Alzheimer's disease, dementia, etc.). It was modeled after similar programs at other museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, N.H., and the Kreeger Museum in Washington, D.C.
The MSV's program started in October and will follow the same format each month — participants arrive and enjoy refreshments and social time, then they visit the galleries to look at historic artifacts and art, next they return to a workspace to make their own artwork or decorative object. In October, for instance, participants made lavender-scented sachets after exploring the 1830s and 1930s kitchens in the Shenandoah Valley Gallery.
MSV officials say the atmosphere is relaxed, accommodating and understanding, with plenty of staff and volunteers on hand to assist. The Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area has helped provide training and guidance for the program. Discussions about art and artifacts are "in the moment," and there are no right or wrong answers, said Mary Ladrick, MSV director of education, who spearheaded the program.
Facilities are wheelchair and walker accessible.
The Nov. 20 program will focus on portraits, with participants decorating their own picture frames. On Dec. 18, the program will focus on etchings on view in "Rembrandt and His Contemporaries: Prints from the Golden Age." Participants will design holiday cards to take home.
Space is limited in each session so the groups aren't too large. To register or for more information, call 540-662-1473 ext. 226 or email Sally Meyer at smyer@themsv.org.
