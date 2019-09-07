WINCHESTER — The third-graders at Quarles Elementary School got a big surprise Friday morning courtesy of a new nonprofit organization.
Gifts Giving Back, a Winchester-based literary arts group, handed out 82 gift bags stuffed with fun items including markers, pencils, stamps, bookmarks, sunglasses and more.
The centerpiece of each bag was a book that had been specially selected to match each student’s interests, along with handwritten notes of encouragement from the people in the community who donated the titles to Gifts Giving Back.
“Since they all wrote nice letters, guess what you guys are going to do,” Quarles reading specialist Heather Campbell said to the third-graders in Julie Creamer’s classroom. “We’re going to write thank-you notes!”
Gifts Giving Back had that covered, too. Each gift bag included note cards and envelopes so the students could write back to their sponsors.
In Nicole Hobson’s classroom, 8-year-olds Hannah Kim and Cirrynitee Washington dove into their bags to discover the goodies inside.
“I got Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda,’” Hannah said as she held up her new book.
“I got sunglasses and I got stickers and I got stamps and I got crayons,” said Cirrynitee, whose book was “Stuart Little” by E.B. White.
Friday’s giveaway at Quarles was headed up by the two Winchester women who created Gifts Giving Back, Ashley Miller and Lani Pendleton.
Miller said the seed of the grassroots nonprofit was planted last year when a friend who is a teacher asked her to “adopt” one of her students.
“I had so much fun sending books and bookmarks and art supplies that I wanted to see it continue after the school year ended,” Miller said. “So I posted a photo on Facebook and a bunch of people, including Lani, said this is something cool that we should do in the community.”
Miller and Pendleton teamed up and, on June 1, officially launched Gifts Giving Back.
“We had some hiccups along the way because we needed to figure out what we wanted to be and how we wanted to help serve children,” Miller said. “Something that both Lani and I love are books.”
Miller and Pendleton started recruiting individuals and businesses who would be willing to purchase books and other items for children, then connected with Quarles Elementary to arrange a year-long partnership with the school.
Campbell said she was thrilled to hear from Gifts Giving Back because Quarles has a goal of seeing at least 90% of its third-graders reading at or above grade level by the end of the school year.
“Our children love to read,” she said.
Friday was Gifts Giving Back’s first of four visits to Quarles Elementary School. Future giveaways, Miller said, will include “more exciting goodies for the holidays.”
She and Pendleton are also hoping to arrange a special get-together at the end of the school year so community sponsors can meet the children they’ve stepped up to help.
“In the next school year, we’re hoping to expand the program,” Pendleton said. “We’ve had some interest from neighboring counties ... so we’re evaluating that process and figuring out how to grow responsibly.”
Pendleton said Gifts Giving Back also hopes to place free library boxes “in places that are a little less expected,” such as laundromats, so adults and children can borrow and donate a rotating collection of books.
For now, the organization’s primary focus is lining up more support from the community. Monetary donations are welcome, and people who give $20 or more can receive a Gifts Giving Back long-sleeve T-shirt by following a special link posted on the group’s Facebook page.
“It’s super exciting,” Pendleton said.
