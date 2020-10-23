WINCHESTER — On Monday nights, several girls gather on a couch in the MD Hair Designs hair salon to discuss and develop skills that aren’t typically taught in school.
The girls, who attend middle and high school, began meeting this month. Maxine Jones, co-owner of MD Hair Designs, leads discussions on topics such as self-esteem, social media, self-respect, cooking, personal finance and responding to peer pressure. Jones started the meetings as part of a new nonprofit in Winchester called More 2 Me, which aims to empower local girls.
On a recent evening, seven girls talked about self-esteem and love. The previous week, the girls shared with Jones how they viewed themselves. To her dismay, their descriptions included negative words such as “ugly,” “too skinny,” “useless,” “fat,” “weird” or “broken.”
To shift their perspective, Jones held up a mirror with those same words written on it. She explained that it’s hard to see one’s reflection with the negative words on the mirror. But as she wiped away each word, she placed words of positive affirmation next to the mirror.
“You’re not useless, you’re needed,” Jones told the girls as she erased the word “useless” from the mirror and placed a piece of paper with the word “needed” next to it.
“We’re not really broken, we’re strong, we’re worthy,” she added.
Before the meeting began, one of the girls participating, Imani Campbell, 12, of Williamsport, Maryland, said it’s important for her to be a part of More 2 Me because it’s a way for girls to empower each other and prove there is more to them than that what people might initially see.
“In school you learn history or math or science, you don’t really get too deep into yourself and how you feel and empowering yourself,” she said. “This is kind of like our little way of getting to know ourselves and other people.”
Jazzy Fletcher, 12, of Winchester, said she wanted to join the group because she’s seen a lot of other girls gossip and put each other down at her school, so she thought More 2 Me would be a safe space to escape from that.
“I thought it would be good idea to come here and just be surrounded by girls you can actually talk and have your open-minded thoughts to,” Jazzy said.
The mission statement of More 2 Me is there’s “more to me than just what you see,” Jones said.
“We just want everyone to know that you can’t judge a book by its cover,” Jones said. “We all have many more skills, traits than just when you first see us.”
Jones started More 2 Me because she has worked as a youth leader at her church, City of Hope, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, for years, and she wanted to expand her outreach outside of the church.
There is no cost to participate in More 2 Me, but Jones said she is open to any donations for the group. The program is held year-round.
For more information, visit more2me.org or call Jones at 540-664-7113.
