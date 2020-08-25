WINCHESTER — A new nonprofit wants to make sure that 150 area students are ready to go back to school next month.
The Winchester-based organization Reach 1 for Second Chances has filled 150 book bags with school supplies donated by local individuals and businesses. The bags will be given away starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of North Kent Street and Liberty Avenue.
Sherri Sloane, a lifelong resident of Winchester, launched Reach 1 for Second Chances to help her fellow community members one person at a time.
"I believe the greatest feeling in the world is knowing that you've helped someone else in need," Sloane said in a media release. "I am forever grateful for all the people who have supported me along the way, and I feel it's my duty and privilege to have the opportunity to pay that forward."
Sloane launched Reach 1 for Second Chances over the summer.
"We give back to the community and those in need," she wrote on the nonprofit's Facebook page. "We also mentor young girls and women on day-to-day obstacles, whether it's self esteem, knowing how to cope with depression, mental, emotional, physical abuse or just needing someone to talk to. ... Our mistakes of the past don't make our future."
Saturday's book bag giveaway is open to all children, regardless of where they live or attend school. Children must be present in order to collect a book bag, and there is a limit of one per person.
According to the media release, the book bags are intended for students who will attend in-person classes this year. Children who have signed up for at-home virtual learning will be given school supplies but asked to leave the book bags for others.
Everyone who shows up to collect school supplies will also be entered to win one of three $150 shopping sprees for back-to-school clothes, the release states.
For more information about Reach 1 for Second Chances and this Saturday's book bag giveaway, visit reach1now.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.