WINCHESTER — A new ordinance designed to stop people from loitering in the city's four downtown autoparks appears to be doing its job.
Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said on Thursday that officials have only had to use the ordinance once so far, and that was to deal with some juveniles who were being particularly stubborn about leaving the garage where they were hanging out.
The new ordinance, enacted on May 12 by City Council, gives the Winchester Police Department the authority to charge a person with a misdemeanor count of trespassing for loitering in one of the autoparks — Court Square, George Washington, Loudoun and Braddock — if the person refuses to leave when asked by a police officer or Winchester Parking Authority employee.
"The ordinance stipulates that if you're not in the process of walking to or from your vehicle in a reasonable amount of time, you could possibly be charged," MacKnight said.
In Virginia, trespassing is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.
While no one is eager to issue a stack of trespassing summonses, MacKnight said the ordinance was necessary as a deterrent to stop people from doing things in the garages — particularly on the roofs of the multi-story structures — that they shouldn't be doing.
"We've had a constant issue with people of all ages going up on the roofs, especially at George Washington, and taking Instagram videos and pictures of them walking on the ledge, sitting on the ledge, goofing around on the ledge," MacKnight said. "We wanted to put every measure in place to prohibit that from happening because the last thing we want is for someone to fall off the roof of a garage."
Beyond the safety concerns, MacKnight said some people improperly use the roofs of the garages to socialize and have special events.
"We were finding a lot of trash and debris and broken glass up there on Monday mornings," he said.
The issue became so bad at the George Washington Autopark that last week the Parking Authority installed bollards and chains to permanently prohibit vehicular access to the garage's roof. MacKnight said the rooftop spaces in that garage were rarely used for parking, but officials frequently found evidence of other activities taking place up there including birthday parties.
"Yesterday there were four times I had to go up on the roof [of the George Washington Autopark] and four times I had to ask people to leave," MacKnight said. "If I go up there and confront the people, and they're reasonable with me and leave, no harm, no foul. The ordinance is really for the people who cause issues or give us grief."
People on foot can still access the George Washington's rooftop via stairs or an elevator, MacKnight said, but since there is no longer parking on the garage's top deck, anyone who decides to hang out up there could be charged with trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.