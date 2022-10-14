WINCHESTER — By next summer, a new local nonprofit organization aims to begin helping homeless families with children find stable places to live and improve their situations in life.
Family Promise Northern Shenandoah Valley (FPNSV) wants to provide assistance to "any combination of parent and child" — one or more parents in a household with one or more children, said Sandi Webster, acting chairwoman of its leadership team.
Plans are to provide them "short-term transitional housing" if it's needed, Webster said. If not, they will be able to receive other types of assistance, such as help with finding affordable housing, paying rent and improving their financial skills, she said.
Market Street United Methodist Church is FPNSV's "local ministry hub." At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the organization will hold an "open house" meeting at the church, on the corner of Cameron and Cork streets in downtown Winchester, to raise awareness that it's been established, outline its plans and, hopefully, obtain support from other churches, organizations and individuals.
"We want people to get excited about the possibilities" for FPNSV being able to help homeless families, Webster said. "We've got a long way to go" to get started, she said, "but we hope someone is out there who wants to get involved in a project" in which they can make a worthwhile contribution.
Many people don't realize how many homeless families there are locally, she believes.
In Winchester Public Schools, 94 students in prekindergarten through grade 12 have been identified as lacking stable housing. Reasons include financial troubles, evictions and domestic violence situations. Seven of the students are living, or have resided, in homeless shelters, 39 in motels and 45 in "doubling up situations," such as families living with other families, statistics that the school division provided to Family Promise show.
Currently, 137 students in the Frederick County Public Schools have been identified as homeless, the division's figures reveal.
School division officials who work with homeless students couldn't be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
Winchester/Frederick County is in an affordable housing crisis, Webster said. She described affordable housing as when "somebody doesn't have to pay more than 30% of their income toward rent and utilities."
"That's very difficult to find" locally, she said.
Asked how rental housing providers with whom she has talked feel about the situation, Webster said "some of them understand the crisis" and are trying to keep rents as low as possible while "others don't."
She mentioned situations in which local owners have sold their properties to "people over the mountain" in Loudoun County and elsewhere in affluent Northern Virginia. The new owners have renovated properties and either forced out tenants while doing the work or significantly raised their rents to recoup expenses.
"It's a vicious world out there (dealing) with landlords," said Webster, "especially for people who are really, really struggling" financially.
Established in 1988, Family Promise has more than 200 affiliates nationwide. The nearest one to Winchester that already is up and running is based in Woodstock in Shenandoah County.
A story in The Winchester Star in June detailed Market Street United Methodist Church's interest in establishing a local Family Promise chapter. The effort got a major boost when the Internal Revenue Service transferred Winchester Together's 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit charitable organization status to FPNSV. Winchester Together was a similar effort that, according to Webster, didn't work out after its leader moved away from the area.
As part of Family Promise, the church is seeking to renovate some of its unused space into "efficiency-type apartments" where homeless families with children can stay for indefinite periods until they're able to get firmly on their feet, said Pastor Keiko Foster.
How long hasn't been determined yet.
"Every family (situation) is different," noted Webster, who also is director of community management for Faithworks Inc., a local nonprofit, faith-based housing development organization.
"Having them here" at the church, she said, "would be less expensive than paying for a hotel room for them."
Foster also envisions the church developing "community center" space where FPNSV clients could, for instance, socialize, learn new skills and/or fill out job applications.
Many volunteer opportunities with FPNSV are possible, she and Webster said, from helping to renovate space inside the church to preparing and serving meals for families staying there.
Webster said the organization hopes to start serving families by the next school year. But if enough resources can be obtained, it might be able to begin serving them sooner.
