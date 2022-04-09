STEPHENSON — A new addiction treatment center in Stephenson aims to help anyone battling any form of chemical addiction.
BrightView, located at 210 Faraday Plaza, opened on March 28 and offers on-demand outpatient services.
BrightView’s treatment programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, peer support and social services to address the challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient.
“The biggest thing is that there are often, especially in the addiction world, a lot of facilities that handle just opioid addiction. Yes, we do treat opioid addiction and probably 60 or 70 percent of our patients come to us for treatment for opioid addiction,” said Lance Woods, BrightView’s vice president of operations. “But we’re open to every type of chemical addiction.”
Woods said all of BrightView’s 57 facilities in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Delaware operate as “treatment off the bat.”
“Our goal is that when a patient walks through our door, we have them in front of a medical provider or clinical provider within 15 minutes,” he said. “We recognize that walking through our door is one of the hardest choices that a person can have. Many times it comes after one of the hardest days or nights of their life.”
There are no wait lists, meaning a patient will be seen for treatment the same day.
Every patient receives counseling services with three different types available — individual, group and medical case management.
Patients meet with an individual counselor and a medical provider four times a month for the first two months and will be engaged in at least two group sessions and meet with a medical case manager the first two months. The frequency of the meetings decreases as patients make progress.
“What we’ve done over the last seven years is conducted studies with over 15,000 patients and over 1.5 million touchpoint of data, and we’ve been able to say that if a patient walks in the door and they get X level of services, these are the intended results that are going to happen,” Woods said. “Some of those things are decreased hospitalization, decreased rates of being in jail and decrease rates of substance abuse.”
Xavier Herrera, local operations director, said one of the biggest needs BrightView has seen in the Winchester area is related to probation and parole.
“If someone is arrested or has pending charges, especially if it is a drug-related charge, they will typically refer them to a service so they can start treatment as they get ready for their trial. If they’re on probation, part of their probation might be treatment, and that’s where we come in,” he said. “We don’t only focus on the substance abuse; we have care coordinators that help focus on what other things that are going on outside of BrightView that we can help and get patients connected with.”
Woods said the Winchester area was identified as an area of need through the company’s analysis, which includes overdose rates, access to treatment and overall number of patients with addiction-related issues.
“If you look at statistics throughout Virginia, there’s been more than 2,600 Virginians in 2021 that died [from] overdose. That’s not specific to any region,” Woods said. “We want the same access for treatment for individuals in Winchester as there are in the larger cities throughout Virginia.”
The local facility currently has five employees — a patient services representative, medical assistant, care coordinator, medical provider and operations director.
Herrera said he is looking to hire two more employees — a clinical supervisor and a counselor.
“Everybody here is super compassionate,” he said. “I’m really excited about the team I’ve built.”
Those seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. BrightView, which was founded in 2015, accepts all insurances.
