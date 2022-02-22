A new health clinic opening in Woodstock on Friday will offer comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment services.
The business at 110 E. High St., Suite B, is one of three area locations that Spero Health is opening around the area.
The other two — at 704 Baker Lane, Suite 4, Winchester, and 315 West 10th St., Suite B, Front Royal — are slated to open on March 23 and 26, respectively.
The company, based in Kentucky, chose the Northern Shenandoah Valley because of the need for more addiction treatment services and corresponding mental health counseling, said Spero Health Woodstock Facility Administrator Richard “Rick” Kerby.
“There’s a real need,” he said.
Kerby said that’s especially true in Warren and Shenandoah counties, where he said that patients needing this level of outpatient addiction treatment would otherwise need to drive to Winchester, which isn’t always an option for people.
“We’re treating the whole patient,” he said.
Services include medical therapy with group counseling and care coordination, he said. The clinics also offer assistance to patients with other needs, such as housing, transportation and jobs.
Each area office will have a staff of four or five, including a facility administrator, a care coordinator, a counselor with an LPC or LCSW, and a provider who’s either a physician or a nurse practitioner.
A medical assistant will help schedule appointments and run the front desk in Woodstock, in addition to performing medical support such as drawing blood.
The clinics might also add on more people as they grow, Kerby said.
“Everybody’s needs are different, but we’re here,” he said.
As of Friday, “We’ll be off and running.”
When patients first come to the clinic, they’ll be considered in Phase 1, he said.
Staff will offer an hour-long assessment, and patients will meet with a provider for 30 minutes.
Spero Health is looking for the best course of treatment, Kerby said.
Patients will be scheduled weekly or more often if needed.
Those who need medication to treat addiction will receive a week’s worth, which Kerby said encourages patients to return for their weekly appointments.
The clinic uses suboxone to treat opioid addiction.
“It allows them to not have to quit and go cold turkey,” Kerby said.
Patients may still take opioids, he said, but the suboxone suppresses the addictive effects.
The clinic also treats patients with addictions to other substances, such as crystal meth.
While at the clinic, patients will see a provider and a counselor. They can also participate in group or one-on-one counseling.
In Phase 2, patients attend regular follow-up appointments every two weeks, Kerby said. After that, patients might move on to monthly appointments.
The goal, he said, is full recovery, and Spero Health works alongside any other treatment or faith-based programs that their patients are pursuing, such as Narcotics Anonymous or other 12-Step programs.
“We’re here to work with everyone,” Kerby said. “We’re all here to treat the patients [in the] best way they need.”
Kerby, who lives in Berryville, said he’s familiar with the region and loves the area, setting and community.
Previously an administrator for a kidney dialysis company, he’s worked in the health sector for about 30 years.
The addition of the three Spero Health clinics help address the regional and national opioid crisis, while also helping area residents whose addictions have grown worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company runs more than 70 locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia.
They also accept Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
“We’re a safe space,” Kerby said.
Some patients come to Spero Health because they’ve experienced trauma that allowed them to be put in a state of substance abuse, he said.
This can mean that even after they address their substance abuse concerns, they still need counseling to address the underlying trauma.
Additionally, he said that patients might stop by the clinic to have a safe place to sit for a while.
“We realize that recovery is a lengthy process,” he said.
“We’re here to provide nonjudgmental support for our clients.”
Contact Spero Health Woodstock at 110 E. High St., Suite B — 540-779-7491. For more information about the Front Royal clinic, call 540-779-7639, or the Winchester clinic, call 540-779-7469.
