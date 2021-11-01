WINCHESTER — A new effort is underway to connect drug overdose victims with treatment.
The effort, which began last week, teams Cady Schaffer, a certified peer recovery specialist, with Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force members. They visit overdose victims within 24 hours of the overdose, a time when victims are often likely to consider treatment. Schaffer is part of the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Program that began in 2019.
“I want to be able to help those who are struggling to receive the blessings that I have today,” said Shaffer, who’s been sober since overdosing on Jan. 22, 2018. “We can’t do it for them, but we can definitely plant that seed.”
The 15-month program works with recovering drug users and includes community service, employment, housing and therapy components. When the program began, overdose victims in Virginia were often arrested for drug possession and intervention team members could use the threat of arrest to encourage victims to seek treatment through the program.
That changed in July of last year when Virginia’s overdose immunity law took effect. It forbids prosecuting overdose victims and people who call 911. The law was designed to encourage people to call for help. While many treatment experts say drug users forced to seek treatment are more likely to relapse, Joshua T. Price, task force coordinator, said the threat of prosecution encouraged users to seek help.
Without that threat, Price said many overdose victims refuse to be hospitalized or seek treatment after being revived with the overdose antidote naloxone. It’s brand name is Narcan. With many victims reluctant to talk to police, Price asked the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, which oversees the intervention program, to let Schaffer do outreach with police. He said it’s modeled after a program in Delaware.
“We needed to find some other way to engage these individuals and get them in touch with the right people to try to get them help,” he said. “Cady is trained. She is in recovery. I feel like she can relate and can hopefully sit down and speak to them.”
Schaffer, a 29-year-old Stephenson resident, has rebounded since the overdose. In 2019, she graduated from the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, an alternative to incarceration. While in drug court, she earned a degree in education from West Virginia University. Last year, she began working as a peer for the Berkeley Day Report Center, a court-ordered alternative to incarceration in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Schaffer joined the intervention program in July.
Peers are people in long-term recovery who mentor drug users who are new to recovery. After completing a 72-hour program, Schaffer became a certified peer in Virginia on Oct. 14.
The outreach effort comes after a nearly decade-long national and local opioid epidemic, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic last year. It increased isolation and made in-person treatment difficult, contributing to record-high local and national overdoses.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District — composed of Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties — 53 people died and there were 202 non-fatal overdoses last year. Most died of a combination of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, and heroin. The combination, which can come in pills or powder, is known on the street as scramble.
Through Wednesday of this year, Price said there have been 26 deaths and 204 non-fatal overdoses. This year’s numbers include Front Royal, but not the rest of Warren County. Price said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which left the task force last year, stopped reporting overdose statistics to the task force in June.
Despite the law change, Schaffer said overdose victims often think task force members are there to arrest them, so her presence can be helpful. Last week, she and a task force member met with a Middletown couple within 24 hours of them overdosing. Schaffer said the couple was receptive to seeking treatment and she’s hoping to connect more people with help.
“It’s really changing the relationship between the community and the task force,” she said. “Ultimately, the goal is to save lives.”
