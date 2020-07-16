Winchester resident Robert Golightly is the new owner of Blue Ridge Bicycles after former owners Mike and Rosalie Perry decided to retire after 31 years of ownership. Golightly, retired from Valley Proteins, said he never intended to own a bike shop but just couldn’t bear to see Blue Ridge Bicycles on Papermill Road in Winchester close. A Winchester Wheelmen member for 25 years, Golightly said in addition to bicycle and accessories sales and service, he intends to offer spin classes this winter in the store, add rental bicycles and offer bike tours next year. The store now has two full time and two part time employees. The store hours are 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday- Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Golightly is shown with bicycles customers have brought in for service in the “new to him” store. Winchester currently has two bike shops, Blue Ridge Bicycles and Element Sports on South Loudoun Street.
