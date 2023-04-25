Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery, a popular destination for wine enthusiasts in Frederick County, is under new ownership but remains committed to the very tenets — quality wine-making and hospitality — that have made it successful since opening in 2012.
The transition was completed in March after Colleen and Mike Mearn moved from San Francisco, California, to take over the business at 1687 Marlboro Road near Stephens City. They are hoping to expand events, programs, and partnerships as well as provide fresh energy and vision.
"We are excited to work with the local community, the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, and our neighboring wineries to bring new experiences and opportunities to the region," the Mearns stated in a press release. "We are committed to building on the strong foundation established at Valerie Hill and creating world-class wines and providing a beautiful and welcoming destination to enjoy tastings.”
The Mearns said in the release that they are "fulfilling a lifelong dream in taking over the vineyard."
Colleen Mearn added: "We were living in San Francisco thinking about where we wanted to bring up our children. And I think we have landed in the perfect place."
The Mearns have a 2-year-old daughter and a 4-week-old son.
Valerie Hill encompasses a roughly 18-acre farm with a 6-acre vineyard and takes its name from the Federal-style brick manor house built in 1807 on the property.
The vineyard is home to Vidal, Seyval and Norton grapes, creating a blend of flavors that is said to carry a unique Shenandoah Valley resonance.
The Newcome and Steffey families were the previous owners of Valerie Hill. They opened the winery in 2012 and listed it for sale in July of last year.
"They have built quite a special community at Valerie Hill, and we look forward to honoring the traditions that they started," the Mearns stated in the release.
The business remained open during the ownership transition.
Valerie Hill is also known for paranormal activity that's said to be present at the manor house. An episode of the popular television show "Ghost Hunters" was filmed on the property and aired in February of last year.
For more information on Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery, visit valeriehillwinery.com. Call: 540-869-9567.
