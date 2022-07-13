WINCHESTER — If you think incoming owners Dy Sourisak and Dan Kalber are planning big changes at Village Square Restaurant, think again.
On Tuesday, they said the only change they currently foresee is a renovation of the bathrooms.
"My wife wants the bathrooms changed," Kalber said with a laugh. "She wants them spruced up."
"Bathrooms are important," Sourisak agreed.
Sourisak and Kalber were both hired by Village Square owners David Smith and Joerg Eichmann 18 years ago. By the end of this month, if all goes according to plan, they will own the restaurant.
"It makes sense," said Sourisak, the establishment's general manager. "This is where we want to be, and we want to keep growing the same way it's been growing."
"We will continue to be the heart and soul of the restaurant, as we have been for a long time," said Kalber, Village Square's executive chef. "We have poured countless hours into it."
Village Square opened in 2003 at 103 N. Loudoun St. and expanded in 2005 with the launch of the V2 Piano Bar and Lounge in an adjacent building at 107 N. Loudoun St. Sourisak and Kalber, who will continue in their current roles once they own the restaurant, said the loyal customers who have been dining with them all these years may not even notice a change once they take over.
"We're going to continue to source our products as seasonally and locally as we possibly can," Kalber said. "We're going to change the menu every month and a half, which we've done for as long as I've been here. We also have some staples that have been on the menu since Day One — they're not going to go anywhere."
"We definitely want to keep it the way it is and do what we do best, which is put out good product, a great meal, a great atmosphere," Sourisak said.
Another thing that will remain the same is Village Square's staff, some of whom have been with the restaurant as long as Sourisak and Kalber.
"People that come here love what they do, they love where they work and they love where they live," Sourisak said.
"Longevity is really what drives our business," Kalber added.
It's obvious that Sourisak and Kalber genuinely care for the people on their staff. They even stay in touch with former employees who left to further their careers elsewhere.
"We have a kid who's flying Air Force One, we've got two doctors, we've got physical therapists, we've got state police officers, we have guys running restaurants all over the world who used to work for me," Kalber said.
Both of Village Square's soon-to-be owners said they love being in downtown Winchester. Kalber said he and his wife bought a home there, and Sourisak said the Loudoun Street Mall rivals every other pedestrian mall in the country.
"It's a great spot for everybody," Sourisak said. "We always want to be a big part of that."
