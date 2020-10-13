WINCHESTER — A city park honoring Winchester native Patsy Cline is making progress, but a new gift shop is no longer part of the project.
Karen Helm, president of Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., said that’s not necessarily a bad thing because it opened up new possibilities for the nonprofit organization that works to preserve the legacy of the country music singer.
“It’s in the very preliminary stages,” Helm said on Monday. “I think in the long run, we’ll be better off.”
While she was reluctant to offer details, Helm said she hopes to have more information in about six weeks.
Meanwhile, the Historic Patsy Cline House at 608 S. Kent St. could soon become a National Historic Landmark. A nomination for the designation was endorsed last month by a U.S. National Park Service advisory board and could be signed by Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt as early as the end of October.
“There are only about 2,500 National Historic Landmarks in the country, and we’re going to be one of them,” Helm said.
The South Kent Street house where Cline lived with her mother, Hilda Hensley, from 1948 to 1953 has been closed to the public all year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a wealth of activity has still been taking place around the site.
A new footbridge now links a pair of properties owned by Timothy Mellon of Saratoga, Wyo., who is a fan of Cline’s music. He is chairman and majority owner of the New Hampshire-based transportation holding company Pan Am Systems.
The first property, at 220 E. Pall Mall St., is separated from the second property, at 616 S. Kent St., by Town Run. The footbridge will connect a parking area and memorial garden on Pall Mall Street to the park itself on South Kent.
“You can actually see the park beginning to take shape,” Helm said. “You can really visualize it as a public space.”
Once the park is finished, Mellon’s parcels on Kent and Pall Mall, as well as the park itself, will be donated to the city of Winchester for use as a memorial park in perpetuity.
The property at 616 S. Kent St., located half a block south of the Historic Patsy Cline House, is currently an empty parcel. A one-story, 913-square-foot brick house that previously stood on the site was removed over the summer.
Mellon had originally offered to give the brick house to Celebrating Patsy Cline for use as business offices and a gift shop, but the deal fell through because city government, which would own the building, was reluctant to serve as landlord for the nonprofit. Additionally, Helm said, the nonprofit did not have enough time to raise the money required for the extensive renovations and new construction.
“Our offices are still in the [Patsy Cline Historic] House on the second level, and our gift shop is still in the kitchen area,” Helm said.
The lot at 615 S. Kent has been graded and reseeded and will be integrated into the Patsy Cline Memorial Park. No anticipated completion date for the park has been announced.
Rouss City Hall was closed Monday for Columbus Day, and a message seeking comment from city officials involved with the park project was not returned.
Helm said she hopes to reopen the Historic Patsy Cline House to the public on April 1. It had to stay closed this year because the building is too small to meet Virginia’s social-distancing guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We miss seeing people,” she said.
Starting in 1957, Cline scored a string of now-classic country music hits including “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “She’s Got You,” “Crazy” and “Sweet Dreams,” the latter of which provided the name of a biographical movie starring Jessica Lange in 1985. Cline was killed in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, at the age of 30.
For more information about Cline and her time in Winchester, visit celebratingpatsycline.org.
