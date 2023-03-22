WINCHESTER — Picking up trash doesn't have to be a chore.
That's the idea behind the city of Winchester's new twist on its monthly community cleanups, which are now called Pickup Parties.
Amy Simmons, the city's communications director, said each month's Pickup Party will have a fun, unique theme such as Shark Week, Halloween or the 1990s. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes or costumes that reflect the themes, starting with Superheroes on April 6.
Points will be awarded to participants for simple things like dressing in accordance with each month's theme, bringing a reusable water bottle, bringing a friend who has not participated previously and answering trivia questions. Those points can be accumulated and redeemed for prizes including a water bottle (eight points), a Pickup Party T-shirt (10 points) and entry into a grand prize raffle (12 points).
In the future, Simmons said, participants in the monthly community cleanups can also earn a 5% discount on their stormwater utility fees. The utility, which is being created to help Winchester raise revenues for the maintenance and improvement of the city's stormwater drainage system, is expected to start issuing bills to property owners in January.
The city will provide all the bags, gloves and pickup tools for each month's Pickup Party, so attendees can just show up and jump right in.
All of the Pickup Parties will begin at 5:30 p.m., starting with the first one on April 6 at Friendship Park on North Pleasant Valley Road. The remaining dates, themes and locations for the year are:
- May 4 — Cosmic Cleanup, Whittier Park
- June 1 — Country vs. Rock 'n' Roll, Christianson Familyland in Jim Barnett Park
- July 6 — Vacation/Shark Week, Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park
- Aug. 3 — '90s/Y2K, Overlook Park
- Sept. 7 — Singles September, Old Town Winchester
- Oct. 5 — Halloween, Shawnee Springs
- Nov. 2 — Jersey Day/Tailgating, Jim Barnett Park
To learn more about the Pickup Parties, visit winchesterva.gov/pickupparties, call 540-535-3659 or email pio@winchesterva.gov.
