BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to implement a new policy regarding the admission of students to Clarke County High School from home-school programs or private schools not accredited by the Virginia Board of Education or other accrediting agencies.
Prior to Monday’s vote, these students could transfer into Clarke County High School at any grade.
The new policy says first-time Clarke County High School students may only transfer one credit in each core discipline — math, social studies, science, English and foreign language — from a non-accredited school. It is the parents’ responsibility to submit all necessary documents by June 30, prior to the school year starting. The new policy is in effect for the upcoming school year.
The new policy prevents students from non-accredited programs from transferring in their junior or senior year, as they would not have enough transferable credits to graduate.
For example, a rising junior who spent years in a non-accredited program would only have enough transferable credits to cover his or her freshman year. The student would have to redo his or her sophomore year through Clarke County High School to get enough credits to become a junior at the school. A rising senior transferring to Clarke County High School would have to redo both his sophomore and junior years to receive enough credits to graduate.
“The thought process behind that is the student could transfer in their senior year from a home-school program and potentially earn the same diploma as students who have been part of the school system since kindergarten,” Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said in a Tuesday phone interview. “And the requirements are different — home-school and public school requirements — for testing and credits and all of those things that come into play with graduation.”
Bishop said there was no policy in place prior to Monday’s vote, which he said “became problematic.”
“They would transfer to us at different times with credits they wanted to transfer that we couldn’t verify, whether or not it was similar to or equivalent to what our students who have been with us for their entire high school experience have gone through,” he said.
Under the new policy, students enrolled in Clarke County High School who want to supplement some of their public school courses with home-school courses or alternative courses will not be allowed to do so.
“We’ve had several situations like that this year, where a student will come to the high school, enroll and then for a variety of reasons may not want to continue in their course work,” Bishop told The Star. “Maybe they are not doing well and they want to take a home-school alternative instead. This policy would also prohibit that.”
Also at the meeting, the board adopted social media guidelines for School Board advisory committees. The guidelines can be accessed at: go.boarddocs.com/vsba/clarkeva/Board.nsf/files/BDAKTC53481C/$file/BCF%20CCPS%20R.pdf.
Bishop said the advisory committees currently have no social media accounts, but several committee members want to create accounts for the purpose of sharing upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and information about committee-related business of interest to the community.
Attending the meeting at the School Administrative Office at 317 W. Main St. were School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairman Jon Turkel and board members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
