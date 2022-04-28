BERRYVILLE — A Loudoun County educator has been hired as the new principal of Johnson-Williams Middle School.
Patrick D. White will start his new job when the 2022-23 school year begins in August. He will succeed Evan Robb, who will retire on June 30 after overseeing the middle school for almost two decades.
The Clarke County School Board hired White after meeting briefly in closed session Monday night to discuss personnel matters.
White has been the assistant principal at Harmony Middle School in Hamilton for the past eight years.
After initially earning a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in 1996, White obtained another one — in secondary education — from Shepherd University. He went on to earn a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University.
White began teaching social studies at Loudoun Valley High School in 2000. Two years later, he transferred to Harmony Middle, becoming one of its charter faculty members.
He spent five years teaching social studies at Harmony before being promoted to dean of the eighth and ninth grades, a position he held for seven years. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant principal.
In his current role, White has been a project-based learning lead, a member of the school’s Literary Team and the school’s testing coordinator. He has monitored and supervised instructional and special education programs, overseen in-school professional development programs for teachers and served as lead mentor for Harmony Campus deans.
“We are very fortunate to find someone with the level of experience that Mr. White brings as the (new) principal of Johnson-Williams,” said Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Chuck Bishop. “He has a deep commitment to achievement for all students and to student, parent and staff engagement.”
“We believe that he will build on the wonderful foundation established over the past 18 years under Mr. Robb’s leadership at J-WMS,” Bishop said of CCPS administrators.
White has a daughter who is a seventh-grader. In his spare time, he enjoys being outdoors as well as raising cattle and poultry, his profile on Harmony’s webpage shows.
He couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
As Johnson-Williams’ principal, White will be paid an annual salary of $135,000, according to Bishop.
In another matter, the school board learned that a sign encouraging drivers to slow down and look out for students will be installed in front of Boyce Elementary School.
The sign will be installed near a crossing zone on West Main Street in Boyce. It will have flashing beacons to alert drivers to students trying to cross the street. Using an attached radar, the sign also will electronically display the speeds of approaching vehicles, Bishop told the board.
CCPS Operations Director Randy Trenary and the Virginia Department of Transportation cooperated to obtain the sign in response to a parent’s concerns about children having a hard time crossing the road.
The sign was ordered months ago. Bishop doesn’t know when it will arrive, though.
“Like everything else, it’s on back order,” he said, because of economic problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board adopted on second reading, making it official, a policy requiring students who seem to be having cardiac problems to immediately be removed from athletic activities.
Officials previously said the policy stems from a new state law.
