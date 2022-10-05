Benjamin Thompson has been named the new principal of the Dowell J. Howard Center after logging nine years with Frederick County Public Schools.
The decision was announced by the school division's interim Superintendent John Lamanna at Tuesday night's Frederick County School Board meeting, drawing a wave of applause from those in attendance.
"We are extremely excited to name Mr. Thompson the new principal at the Dowell J. Howard Center. His familiarity with the center and its staff will be beneficial as he transitions into his new role and works collaboratively with his team to build upon the many successes the center has achieved over the years," Lamanna said.
Thompson succeeds Jan Ball-Brooks who accepted a position in Danville after serving as principal at the Dowell J. Howard Center since 2009. Thompson's knowledge of the center can be traced back to his tenure there from 2014 to 2016 in the assistant principal's post.
The Dowell J. Howard Center offers students enrolled in Frederick County Public Schools an opportunity to take Career and Technical Education programs, otherwise known as CTEs, from which students can gain technical skills, explore career pathways and earn industry recognized certifications.
Cybersecurity, automotive technology and nursing assistant are a few of the programs currently offered.
From 2016 to August of this year, Thompson worked as the school division's assistant director for student support services, a job he took after leaving the assistant principal position at the center. Since August, he has been the assistant principal at James Wood Middle School.
Thompson worked for seven years in Loudoun County Public Schools as a physical education teacher and an administrative interim dean.
Thompson holds a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and a master's degree in educational leadership from Shenandoah University.
