BERRYVILLE — Patrick White is proud to say he's a small-town boy who's grown up to become a small-town school principal.
Prior to achieving that dream, he spent 20 years working in Virginia's third-largest school division. However, he kept himself rooted in a rural lifestyle that he believes will help him relate to the students whose education he's now responsible for shaping.
White started his new job as principal of Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville in July. He succeeded Evan Robb, who retired from the Clarke County Public Schools after leading Johnson-Williams for almost two decades. Robb is now director of the upper school at Powhatan School, a private school in Clarke County teaching students from prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Born and raised in Charles Town, West Virginia, White went to work for the Loudoun County Public Schools after graduating from Shepherd University in 2000. He taught history for eight years before being promoted to a dean's position at Harmony Middle School in Hamilton. For the past seven years, though, he was assistant principal at Harmony.
White earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Shepherd. He has since earned a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University.
He eventually foresaw himself becoming a principal in Loudoun, based on his career accomplishments.
But "I felt compelled to explore my horizons," he said, and in doing so, he learned about the principal vacancy at Johnson-Williams.
Upon interviewing for the job, White felt it was the right fit for him. He liked not only the school, but also the CCPS administrators and school board members he met.
"We have similar mindsets," White said. For instance, they all see the value of having a sense of community within the schools, one "working together to take care of the children we enjoy (teaching) each day."
And, he said, they all view providing students the best possible education as their way of giving back to the overall community, helping it to prosper. After all, today's students are tomorrow's leaders, he said.
In terms of how students are taught, White plans no immediate changes at Johnson-Williams. It will take him a year, he surmised, to settle in at the school, get to know the teachers and other staff well and observe their teaching methods.
Already, he said, he's realized "this building is full of dedicated professionals. They're very dedicated to their profession and are supportive of their students."
He believes in giving well-trained professionals leeway to use their unique skills and abilities in teaching, as long as students benefit from it by learning what they're supposed to learn.
"Ultimately, the principal is in a building (school) to make sure that students can thrive," White said, "and teachers have everything they need to carry out their duties."
Describing himself as "a collaborative leader," he said he encourages "optimism, positivity, self-improvement and reflection" among students and strives to model those characteristics.
Asked about the type of relationship he seeks to have with students, White said he wants them "to see me as a trusted individual, one who they will come to for help and share their ideas for improving the school, one who will walk beside them through the good and bad .... as they develop into young women and men."
He believes there are social and emotional components to learning alongside traditional academics. He also believes in rewarding students for good behavior and making progress at learning, he added.
Johnson-Williams should be "a place where kids need to feel they can come in, have a sense of belonging and feel valued" as individuals, said White.
According to information online, Harmony Middle School has more than 1,000 students. In contrast, Johnson-Williams has about 430.
The size of the student body doesn't determine how well students are educated, White emphasized. Rather, it's the quality of the teachers.
"I believe that students learn when teachers engage them in authentic learning" activities, he said. That can happen at any school.
Loudoun County, which borders Clarke County to the east, is a bustling suburb of metropolitan Washington, D.C. In conversation, it's apparent that although he worked there, Loudoun isn't the type of place where he enjoys spending much of his free time.
He commuted there and back from his home in Summit Point, West Virginia, an unincorporated community in Jefferson County, which borders Clarke to the north. Summit Point is roughly seven miles from Charles Town, where he grew up.
White operates a farm where he has a herd of beef cattle. He likes to golf and hunt. But what he enjoys most, he said, is spending time with his wife of 21 years, Sharae, and his 16-year-old daughter, Josie, who attends school in Jefferson County.
"My daughter is my archery hunting and spring gobbler hunting partner," White said, smiling.
