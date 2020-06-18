WINCHESTER — Michael Daddario, principal at Lancaster Primary School in eastern Virginia, will become Evendale Elementary School’s next principal, effective July 1, Frederick County Public Schools announced Tuesday night.
He will succeed Elizabeth Mistretta, who is leaving Evendale to become assistant principal at the county’s new Jordan Springs Elementary School in Stephenson.
Daddario has 18 years of experience as a school administrator and five years of teaching experience, according to a school division news release.
Most recently, he spent the past five years as principal at Lancaster Primary School in Lancaster. Prior to that, he served two years as principal at Lancaster Middle School. He was an assistant principal at Lancaster High School from 2011 to 2013. He also served as an assistant principal at Richmond County Elementary School in Warsaw, principal at Tappahannock Elementary School and assistant principal at Essex High School.
“I am aware of the long-standing tradition of excellence in education at Evendale, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that the tradition continues,” Daddario said in a school division news release. “I look forward to meeting the staff and students of Evendale and connecting to the greater community. Collaboratively, we will provide every child a world-class education, and an opportunity to achieve their highest potential.”
Daddario holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. He earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision prekindergarten-12 and a doctorate in educational policy, planning and leadership from The College of William & Mary.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said in the release that Daddario has experience as a teacher and administrator across all grade levels. “As a school leader, Dr. Daddario has a record of improving student achievement, establishing a variety of supports for students, integrating technology and project-based learning into instruction, and building strong relationships within the school community in order to best serve students and their families. Dr. Daddario will be an excellent fit at Evendale and will certainly build upon the success the school has enjoyed under Mrs. Mistretta’s leadership.”
Congratulations and Welcome to Winchester, VA.
