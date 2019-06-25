Darren Thomas has been named the new principal of Bass-Hoover Elementary School, and Mark Weisbrod has been named the new principal of Stonewall Elementary School, effective July 1.
Thomas succeeds Amy Williams who resigned last month because her family is moving and she wants to pursue new challenges and opportunities within the education profession, a Frederick County Public Schools news release states.
Weisbrod is succeeding Thomas, who has been the principal of Stonewall Elementary School for the past 13 years.
“Mr. Thomas has spent his entire career with Frederick County Public Schools and possesses a great deal of experience as an administrator at both the middle and elementary school levels,” Superintendent David Sovine said in the release. “In addition, he is familiar with Bass-Hoover’s school community which will be of value as he transitions to his new role. Most importantly, Mr. Thomas is an educational leader who is student-focused and understands that students and their families should be active members in the learning process. He has made a positive impact within the Stonewall Elementary School community during his long tenure there and I’m certain he will work collaboratively with the team at Bass-Hoover to make a similar impact at that school.”
He added that Weisbrod has had a long career with the school division and that he “brings a great deal of teaching and administrative experience with him to his new role as principal at Stonewall Elementary School. Students are his top priority and he understands the importance of building and sustaining a positive school culture in which students, parents and staff work together to inspire student learning. He will be an outstanding fit for the Stonewall community as he works to build upon the school’s rich history of serving students and their families well.”
Thomas began his career in 1994 as a teacher at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. From 1996 through 2003, he taught at Frederick County Middle School. In 2001-02, Thomas completed an administrative internship at Frederick County Middle School and served as the student activities assistant in 2002-03. In February 2003, Thomas moved to James Wood Middle School where he served as administrative assistant before being named the school’s assistant principal in July 2004. After serving one year as the assistant principal at James Wood Middle School, he was named the assistant principal at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. Thomas assumed his role as principal at Stonewall Elementary School in July 2006.
Weisbrod has spent nearly his entire career with Frederick County Public Schools and has been the assistant principal at Indian Hollow Elementary School for the past 10 years. He joined the school division as a special education teacher at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in 2001 after teaching for two years at Grafton School in Winchester. In 2005, Weisbrod became an instructional resource teacher at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary and in 2009 was named the assistant principal at Indian Hollow Elementary School.
Thomas has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Pa., and a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University.
Weisbrod received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winthrop University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
Thomas’ salary is currently $100,584 and will increase on July 1 to $102,646, according to school division officials. Weisbrod’s current salary is $80,047 and will increase July 1 to $100,584.
Thomas’ salary increase is a result of a step movement on existing salary scales that takes effect July 1. Weisbrod’s increase is a result of him moving from the assistant principal salary scale to the principal salary scale effective July 1.
