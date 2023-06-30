Blue Ridge Professional Center

A ribbon-cutting is being held at noon today for the Blue Ridge Professional Center at 2654 Valley Ave. in Winchester, according to event manager Megan Shanholtz. The center features a conference space that can be booked by the public. It is equipped with audio/video capabilities. For conference booking, call 540-931-0770.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.