WINCHESTER — On a recent fall day in the Handley Bowl, 16 students gathered with teachers, administrators and community members to play kickball.
Laughter filled the air as students tried to tag their principal, and cheers erupted each time someone made it to homebase.
The students are part of IMPACT, a new group at John Handley High School that supports students who have experienced significant loss, such as the death or incarceration of a parent.
Scott Valyear — or Mr. V — started IMPACT this year when he joined the Handley staff as a school counselor. Prior to coming to Handley, he worked in Loudoun County and started a similar program there.
Valyear was inspired by personal experience as well as what he was noticing among his students.
“I met my dad when I was 13, and he died when I was 14,” Valyear said. “When I was in Loudoun, I had 6 kids who lost a parent in the timespan of 4 months, and I knew they needed support.”
He funds IMPACT through private sponsors, several of whom were on the field playing kickball.
Valyear also recruited two faculty members — art teacher JC Quinn and physical education teacher Randi Jones — to be staff supporters of the program.
The students meet every other day for a structured study hall and will soon begin mentoring students at John Kerr Elementary School each week. They have an upcoming trip to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and will attend a Gratitude Luncheon at the end of the year where they recognize a teacher who has made an impact on them.
Sisters Adrianna and Devlin Jett are part of the program.
“It gives you a group, a connection,” Devlin said. “We can connect on the same basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.