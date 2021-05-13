STEPHENS CITY — The new Route 623 bridge (Fromans Road/Coal Mine Road) over Cedar Creek is scheduled to open to traffic Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
The bridge is at the Frederick County-Shenandoah County line, southwest of Stephens City. Route 623 traffic has been detoured since construction began last spring.
The detour will be lifted when the bridge opens, but drivers should be alert for possible traffic restrictions during the final stages of construction, VDOT states in a news release.
The new bridge replaced a 10-foot-wide, single-lane bridge that was built in 1932 and had reached the end of its service life. It is located southwest of the intersection with Cedar Creek Grade (Route 622).
Contractors replaced the old bridge with a new structure that has two 10-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders. The new bridge is in the same location as the original structure.
According to VDOT’s website, Route 623 had an average daily traffic count of 370 vehicles per day in 2014. By 2028, the average daily traffic will be an estimated 731 vehicles per day.
Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, W.Va., was awarded a $1,994,069.45 contract in January 2020 for the project. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4.
For more information about the project, visit: virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_623_fromans_road_cedar_creek_bridge.asp.
